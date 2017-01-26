Buhari not in any London hospital – Adesina

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

?The Special Adviser to the Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, ?Femi Adesina, has again debunked insinuations marking rounds that President Buhari is ill and on admission in a hospital in London.

?He reiterated that Nigeria’s president is on vacation in London and not on admission in any hospital.

Adesina gave the clarification on Thursday in a live interview programme on CNBC Africa, which was monitored in Abuja.

He said: “The President is in London on vacation. He is not in any hospital and he is not ill.

“When he was travelling last week the statement we put out was that he was going on vacation and during the vacation he would do routine medical check-up and nothing has changed from what we pushed out last week.

“If anybody has fed something else into the rumour mill that is just what it is- rumour”, he said.

According to the Presidential Spokesman, Buhari would decide if he wishes, to talk to Nigerians from the UK or not.

“The fact that he is a president, he still has his rights, compelling him to come out and talk will be infringing on his rights.

“The President will talk if he wishes to if he doesn’t wish to, nobody will compel him to talk.

“The truth is that the President is on vacation and he has given a date on which he will return to work,” Adesina said.