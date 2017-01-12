Buhari, security chiefs in closed-door meeting

Posted January 12, 2017 10:48 pm by Comments

From JULIANA TAIWO-OBALONYE, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari is in a closed door meeting with Security Chiefs in the country at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The meeting is the first in the year and is said to be considering more strategies to combat security challenges in the country.

The country is battling the issue of Boko Haram insurgency, cattle rustling, farmers/Fulani herdsmen killings, the Niger Delta militancy, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), armed robbery and kidnappings among other criminal acts.

Nigeria’s armed forces last year recorded a major boost in its fight against terrorism, capping the year with a complete overhaul of the Sambisa forest, considered Boko Haram’s stronghold

The meeting is usually held weekly or bi-weekly as the case may be and most times security chiefs may not give details into their discussions with the President.

Details later…

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Buhari Holds Closed Door Security Meeting With Service Chiefs President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday held a closed door meeting with his security chiefs with a view to tackling the...
  2. Insurgency: Buhari, security chiefs in closed-door meeting President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met behind closed doors with some security chiefs to marshal the country’s plans that will...
  3. New service chiefs in closed-door meeting with predecessors Some of the new service chiefs on Tuesday started the process of taking over the leadership of the nation’s military....
  4. Jonathan, Buhari in closed-door meeting President Goodluck Jonathan and the President-elect, Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), are currently meeting behind closed-doors. The meeting is holding inside...
  5. President Buhari And Saraki In A Closed-Door Meeting At The Villa President Muhammadu Buhari and senate President Bukola Saraki, are currently meeting at the Aso RockPresidential Villa in Abuja. Saraki arrived...
  6. BREAKING: Buhari, Dogara in closed-door meeting Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The embattled Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, is currently meeting President Muhammadu Buhari...
  7. Magu: Buhari, Saraki in closed-door meeting …as president signs eight bills into law President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with Senate President, Bukola Saraki, behind closed door...
  8. BREAKING: Buhari, Obasanjo in closed door meeting Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Obasanjo, decked in...
  9. Update: Buhari, Biya in closed-door meeting President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday held closed-door meeting with his Cameroonian counterpart, Paul Biya, at the Cameroonian State House called...
  10. Zuckerberg Holds Closed Door Meeting With Buhari The founder and Chief Executive Officer of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has held a closed-door meeting with the Nigerian President, Muhammadu...

< YOHAIG home