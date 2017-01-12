Buhari, security chiefs in closed-door meeting

From JULIANA TAIWO-OBALONYE, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is in a closed door meeting with Security Chiefs in the country at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is the first in the year and is said to be considering more strategies to combat security challenges in the country.

The country is battling the issue of Boko Haram insurgency, cattle rustling, farmers/Fulani herdsmen killings, the Niger Delta militancy, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), armed robbery and kidnappings among other criminal acts.

Nigeria’s armed forces last year recorded a major boost in its fight against terrorism, capping the year with a complete overhaul of the Sambisa forest, considered Boko Haram’s stronghold

The meeting is usually held weekly or bi-weekly as the case may be and most times security chiefs may not give details into their discussions with the President.

