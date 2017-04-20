Buhari seeks African leaders’ cooperation to boost maritime trade

…Unveils new NIMASA logo

From: Uche Usim, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sought African maritime leaders’ support to expand the continents’ trade frontiers and create massive employment.

Speaking at the 3rd conference of Association of African Maritime Administrations (AAMA) themed “Sustainable Use of Africa’s Oceans and Seas” in Abuja, on Thursday, President Buhari, who was represented by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said intelligence sharing, breaking intra-African trade barriers, tackling piracy and building blocks of unity were necessary ingredients needed to unlock the vast maritime potential of Africa.

While commending African leaders for the creation of AAMA, Osinbajo said the vision of the founding fathers of Africa and particularly the maritime sector was to foster cohesion by dismantling the various blocs of division which has left Africa largely fragmented.

“We in Africa needs to speaks with one voice at global level. That’s the unity we are talking about”, he said.

He urged the 34 maritime administrators present at the event take up multiple challenges headlong and establish conventions that will boost the maritime sector in Africa. He added that the African charter on maritime safety and security was a good instrument needed to address shippers’ and seafarers’ challenges. He said: “Africa boasts of enormous untapped potential. But we have a lot administrative, security and safety challenges. But they are not insurmountable. Piracy, kidnapping and sea robbery are some of these challenges. These crimes have hiked insurance cost for vessels and goods. Our waters are being polluted. “We have not acquired adequate human and materials resources to tackle the issues. That is why strong collaboration and synergy from the national to the regional levels are key. Back home in Nigeria, we have the Niger-Delta issues and we are addressing that adequately. We are also addressing the issue of piracy and it has reduced in the last six months as we stepped up stakeholders engagement”, the Vice President explained.

Osinbajo also revealed that the Federal Government has approved a new maritime security architecture with NIMASA, Ministry of Transport and the National Security Adviser as key drivers.

“We are also giving the Nigerian Navy needed support to effectively police our waters to boost trade.we have also paid attention to do better ways of doing business especially with regards to easier entry and exit in at the seaports”, he added.

The Vice President, while unveiling the new NIMASA logo also said the agency was being reformed to play its role as a sound industry regulator. He also emphasised the need to strengthen the agency’s coastguard functions.

In his remarks at the event, the Senate President, represented by Sen. Ibn Na’Alla, said the National Assembly set up NIMASA, via an Act, to ensure better participation of Nigeria in maritime sector.

He described the maritime potential as vast and untapped, calling for local and international collaboration to harness them for job creation, revenue generation and other benefits.

