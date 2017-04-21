Buhari’s anti-graft war a ruse, says Lamido

Posted April 21, 2017 4:48 am by Comments

Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has written off the anti-corruption war of President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as a “ruse and mere noise.”
In an interview with the Hausa service of the BBC, he wondered how a man who worked under the late General Sani Abacha, could be talking of fighting corruption.
Buhari served as chairman of the then Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF).
“He worked under Abacha; in fact he was the closest to the late military ruler and when it comes to corruption, everybody knows where Abacha’s government stands. Buhari is just making noise; there’s no iota of truth in the so-called commitment to the improvement of security and halting graft in the country.”
Lamido who is facing graft charges alongside his children, also faulted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for its refusal to disclose the owners of the monies recovered in an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos.
“It’s unthinkable to say that the EFCC had discovered huge monies in a building in Lagos but could not track the real owner; who leaked the story? Who did the source say is the owner of the find?” he asked.
“Those in position of authority should always have the courage to tell the led the truth because leadership is sacred.”

Share

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Buhari not committed to anti-graft war, Lamido says A former governor of Jigawa State, Mr. Sule Lamido, has faulted the ongoing war against corruption spearheaded by President Muhammadu...
  2. “Buhari Is A Noisemaker; He Is As Corrupt As Abacha” – Ex Governor Lamido A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has described the President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption war as a ‘noise.’ Lamido,...
  3. Alleged Graft: EFCC arrests, flows Lamido, 2 sons to Kano for trial The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Tuesday, arrested immediate past Jigawa Governor, Sule Lamido along with his two sons over...
  4. AD lauds Buhari’s anti-graft crusade Lagos—The Alliance for Democracy, AD, has commended the anti-corruption programme of President Muhammadu Buhari noting that the pervasive influence of...
  5. Buhari not selective in anti-graft war —Osinbajo Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo, yesterday, said the anti -corruption crusade of the President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration was not...
  6. President Buhari Urges Judiciary To Support Anti-Graft Campaign President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the Judiciary to step up its anti-corruption drive to compliment his administration’s war against...
  7. Buhari for U.K. with10-point anti-graft plan Rough times are on the way for looters, with President Muhammadu Buhari stepping up the anti-corruption battle. The President will soon...
  8. Constitution amendment crucial to anti-graft war, says EFCC The Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Lamorde, has said the amendment of the 1999 Constitution is important...
  9. Buhari’s impending anti-graft war PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has been inching forward in his three-point agenda: securing the nation from terrorists, declaring war on corruption...
  10. Buhari’s anti-graft war: Top 8 quotes of Femi Aribisala Scholar and international affairs expert, Femi Aribisala, was part of the team that discussed anti-graft war in Nigeria during a...

< YOHAIG home