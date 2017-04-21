Buhari’s anti-graft war a ruse, says Lamido

Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has written off the anti-corruption war of President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as a “ruse and mere noise.”

In an interview with the Hausa service of the BBC, he wondered how a man who worked under the late General Sani Abacha, could be talking of fighting corruption.

Buhari served as chairman of the then Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF).

“He worked under Abacha; in fact he was the closest to the late military ruler and when it comes to corruption, everybody knows where Abacha’s government stands. Buhari is just making noise; there’s no iota of truth in the so-called commitment to the improvement of security and halting graft in the country.”

Lamido who is facing graft charges alongside his children, also faulted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for its refusal to disclose the owners of the monies recovered in an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos.

“It’s unthinkable to say that the EFCC had discovered huge monies in a building in Lagos but could not track the real owner; who leaked the story? Who did the source say is the owner of the find?” he asked.

“Those in position of authority should always have the courage to tell the led the truth because leadership is sacred.”

