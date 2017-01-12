CAF Club Competitions: NFF to inspect Bauchi, Enugu, Nnewi, Port Harcourt stadia

by joe apu

In an effort to ensure that Nigeria teams are ready for the CAF Continental Championship, the Football Federation (NFF) will inspect all the venues to be used by all the clubs representing Nigeria in the 2017 Confederation of African Football (CAF) organized competitions.

Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Rangers International of Enugu and Rivers United will fly Nigeria’s flag in the CAF Champions League, while Federation Cup winners ,FC Ifeanyiubah and Wikki Tourists of Bauchi campaigns in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The decisison was taken at the end of the meetings between the NFF and officials of the four clubs involved in the continental challenge at the NFF Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday .

NFF’s Director of Competitions, Bola Oyeyode, also briefed officials of the four clubs on requirements of the Confederation of African Football, and harped on the importance of being fully prepared in all the noted areas in order not to attract avoidable sanctions and unpleasant experience during their campaigns.

According to a media release from the NFF communications department, Rangers will use their traditional ground, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium for all their home matches, while Rivers United opted for the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Wikki Tourists and FC IfeanyiUbah decided to prosecute their home matches at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi and the Ifeanyi Ubah International Stadium, Nnewi respectively.

The first leg, first round of this year’s African club competitions will take place on the weekend of 9th – 11th February.