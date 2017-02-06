Charly Boy, Sowore, Ojudu’s daughter lead anti-govt protest in Lagos

Despite the last minute withdrawal of the leading convener, 2Face, anti-government protest commenced in Lagos, on Monday.

Led by maverick musician, Charles Oputa, otherwise called Charly Boy, online publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, and the daughter of Senior Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Politics, Mr. Babafemi Ojudu, the protesters filed through the Ikorodu Road, in Lagos, heading for the National Theatre, in Iganmu.

They were monitored by armed policemen in Hilux vans and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

Scheduled to commence at the National Stadium, Lagos, the protest was delayed following the presence of policemen who did not allow access to the venue.

Armed policemen had also took over Freedom Square in Ojota, as early as 8:00a.m.

The protesters were agitating for better living conditions for Nigerians.