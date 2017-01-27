Chibuike Ibe returns with Black Widow

Posted January 27, 2017 4:47 am by Comments

Top Abuja based movie director, Chibuike Ibe is back with a new movie entitled Black Widow and going by his antecedents, movie buffs are in for a swell time.

Black Widow features Linda Ejiofor,  Daniel K Daniel and Empress Njamah among a host of others and it x-rays gender exploitation.

Says Ibe: “It is a cautionary tale about one woman’s journey to redemption and the events that led to her incarceration for murder.”

Ibe, a Graduate of Marine Chemistry from University of Calabar cut his teeth working with the likes of Elvis Chuks and Alex Mouth before starting his own motion picture company, Reality Motion Pictures.

In his less than five years he has been involved in lots of projects including flick including Court of Justice, Covert Operation,  Triangle,  Mr. & Mrs. Onega  and now Black Widow

“My desire to do something that anyone can relate to got me interested in the story. Black Widow is a wakeup call to our young people to have confidence in themselves so that we don’t give the next person opportunity to take advantage of us, and also for security agents to be thorough in their investigation.”

 

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Woman finds black widow spider in her grapes According to 26 year old Michael Frank,  his 25 year old gf, Ariel Jackson bought grapes from Walmart for a barbecue...
  2. Hollywood Stars Commend Nigerian Film-Maker Jeta Amata on ‘Black November’, Currently Showing on VOD “Black November” is one of the first films that have represented a successful blend of the Nollywood and Hollywood Film...
  3. 70-year-old widow arraigned for owing 20 years’ house rent A 70-year-old widow, Mrs Elizabeth Adeoni, was on Wednesday arraigned in an Osogbo customary court for owing rent arrears for 20 years....
  4. Visually-impaired widow sends SOS to Obiano over fight with in-laws A visually impaired octogenarian and widow, Mrs. Esther Onumonu, has sent a distress message to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra...
  5. Plane Crash: Russia Continues Huge Search Operation In Black Sea Russia has continued a huge search operation “round the clock”, after its military plane that took off from Moscow crashed...
  6. See The Car Ex-Imo Governor, Ohakim Gave To Widow Of His Late Aide OHAKIM DONATES CAR, CASH TO LATE AIDE’S WIDOW Former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, was a guest at the...
  7. Widow, 92, withdraws suit seeking return of Lagos schools A 92-year-old widow, Mrs Roseline Ololo, on Wednesday discontinued a suit before a Federal High Court in Lagos seeking return...
  8. #DarkLipDay! Ini Edo Steps Out in All-Black Look Nollywood actress Ini Edo is looking good in her slimmed down figure. Stepping out for a busy day, Ini Edo...
  9. All Black Everything! Triple MG Artist Tekno Shows off his Cars Tekno is one artist to keep an eye on this year. The Triple MG producer/rapper/singer first showed off his all-black...
  10. Cry of 28-yr-old army officer’s widow When a big problem brings you down, smaller ones ride roughshod on you. This age-long adage is playing out in...

< YOHAIG home