Chibuike Ibe returns with Black Widow

Top Abuja based movie director, Chibuike Ibe is back with a new movie entitled Black Widow and going by his antecedents, movie buffs are in for a swell time.

Black Widow features Linda Ejiofor, Daniel K Daniel and Empress Njamah among a host of others and it x-rays gender exploitation.

Says Ibe: “It is a cautionary tale about one woman’s journey to redemption and the events that led to her incarceration for murder.”

Ibe, a Graduate of Marine Chemistry from University of Calabar cut his teeth working with the likes of Elvis Chuks and Alex Mouth before starting his own motion picture company, Reality Motion Pictures.

In his less than five years he has been involved in lots of projects including flick including Court of Justice, Covert Operation, Triangle, Mr. & Mrs. Onega and now Black Widow

“My desire to do something that anyone can relate to got me interested in the story. Black Widow is a wakeup call to our young people to have confidence in themselves so that we don’t give the next person opportunity to take advantage of us, and also for security agents to be thorough in their investigation.”