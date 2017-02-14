Reports reaching Daily Sun indicate that Chika Onyeani, Nigerian born American Publisher, is dead.

Onyeani was known famously as ‘Oracle of Black Africa in Diaspora’, ‘Black Empowerment Guru’ and ‘Capitalist Nigger Extraordinary’ among colleagues and friends.

It was gathered that prior to his admission in the hospital in New Jersey, he was hardly sick, always fit. But some months ago, Onyeani had felt continuous sharp over the night around his prostrate gland, the family members dialed 911, an Emergency vehicle arrived, he was rushed to the hospital.

A team of medical experts listened to him, carried out series of medical tests and fully analyzed that Onyeani was suffering from Prostrate Cancer.

Meanwhile, the deceased wife, children had been crying unending, while many close friends of this humble, quiet journalist are obviously sad that death could snatch this gifted Nigerian-American away against his desire to stay alive. The family had made up their minds to fly him to his village in Ohafia, Abia State in few days from now for final burial procession.”

The late Onyeani loved excellence in journalism to a fault. He was very humble, a non-smoker, non-alcoholic. As such, the news of his demise took Nigerian community in United States by shock been that he led an open life devoid of any scandal. Many will continually remember this soft-spoken cerebral personality as the first Nigerian to receive Literary Honors from the Institute of Black World 21st Century, New York for his vast contribution to positively re-position the black race. Also, he received Legacy Award during State of the Black World Conference III in Washington DC.

In his late 60s, still looked younger, Onyeani, author of ‘The Broederbond Conspiracy’, was fondly called ‘Black James Bond’ by admirers for his rich and profound knowledge on every issues related to Black community in United States. He was an authority on blacks.

According to this specialised medical doctors, they explained that: “Prostate cancer is cancer that occurs in a man’s prostate — a small walnut-shaped gland that produces the seminal fluid that nourishes and transports sperm. Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in men. Prostate cancer usually grows slowly and initially remains confined to the prostate gland, where it may not cause serious harm. While some types of prostate cancer grow slowly and may need minimal or no treatment, other types are aggressive and can spread quickly. Prostate cancer that is detected early — when it’s still confined to the prostate gland — has a better chance of successful treatment.

“We carried out surgery, chemotherapy, cryotherapy, hormonal therapy, and/or radiation, while our doctors had watchful waiting for months, yet Dr Onyeani died on December 6, 2016.”

But what causes Prostrate Cancer: “It is not known exactly what causes prostate cancer, although a number of things can increase your risk of developing the condition. These include: Age –risk rises as you get older and most cases are diagnosed in men over 50 years of age. Like all types of cancer, the exact cause of prostate cancer isn’t easy to determine. In many cases, multiple factors may be involved. Ultimately, mutations in your DNA, or genetic material, lead to the growth of cancerous cells. These mutations cause cells in your prostate to start growing uncontrolled and abnormally.

“Symptoms include: Burning or pain during urination, Difficulty urinating, or trouble starting and stopping while urinating, More frequent urges to urinate at night, Loss of bladder control, Decreased flow or velocity of urine stream, Blood in urine (hematuria).”

Yeye Asa, Floxy Bee, Nigeria’s Queen of Culture led a team of friends to condole with the family in New Jersey during the Wake-keeping/funeral recently, where she performed a tribute for the motionless body of ever-happy Onyeani been the only favorite artist of the deceased.

In an exclusive interview with this reporter, Floxy Bee said: “Onyeani does not smoke nor drink. He was a wonderful man during his lifetime which was I led some Nigerian dignitaries to his funeral in New Jersey. He was a good man. I heard he had cancer for few months, then passed away.”

Steve Franklin, European born National President of Nigerian-American Press Association, NAPA, captured the mood of Nigerians in his tribute, “Dr Chika Onyeani was a rare Nigerian genius, a journalist per excellence and author of great repute. This publisher of African Suntimes always mirror the good, bad and ugly side of Black community in his motivational speeches or in his publication. He lived in peace with humanity all through his lifetime of modesty. We will certainly miss him, and his intelligent contribution on issues relating to Black community here in America.”

Member nations of African Union, AU, in its Headquarters had been sad when they received the sudden news of the death of Onyeani. They found it a bitter pill to swallow. This position was well reflected by Ambassador Tete Antonio, African Union’s Representative at the United Nations, “Oh my God! could you verify the news? What are the funeral arrangements so I can attend? He was a voice for the African Diaspora not only in America but the Continent of Africa as well.”

Until his death, Onyeani held top Abia State Traditional Chieftaincy titles: ‘Igwe I of Abam (“Man of Steel”), ‘Akanagbajiegbe I of Ohafia’, (“Pen is Mightier than the Sword”). He won over 65 Media Awards worldwide. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

