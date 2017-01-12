Communities order SPDC, Hydrodive to stop pipeline repairs

Posted January 12, 2017 4:47 pm by Comments

By Perpetua Egesimba

Lagos-based lawyer, Festus Keyamo yesterday gave Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) and Hydrodive Nigeria Limited a week ultimatum to stop repairs of the 48 Inches Export Pipeline located at Odimodi, Beniboye and Isiayegbene communities of Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, until they deal with the correct and true representatives of the federated communities.
Keyamo, who was speaking as the mouthpiece of the three communities during a press briefing and protest by the representatives of the communities at Hydrodive Nigeria Limited in Lagos over the purported award of the contract to the Hydrodive Nigeria Limited by SPDC without the involvement of the host communities, said SPDC is trying to give out the contracts to impostors.
“They pretended as if they felt that those people were the true representatives of the communities. That is the blackmail they have so far raised, despite our peaceful nature of dealing with them, they have attempted to contract this repair out to unknown fellows.
“We are asking SPDC directly to halt any further action on the repair of that pipeline until they deal with the correct and true representatives of this federated communities, we will take all legitimate means to stop the repair of those pipelines if they don’t do so. This press conference and protest is just the beginning, we are here calling SPDC and Hydrodive, we are giving them an ultimatum of one week to call a meeting, sit down with us and discuss the way forward, failing which our people here will legitimately stop any further work there.’’
Reacting to the accusations, Deputy Managing Director of Hydrodive Nigeria Limited, Frank Ifedi, said they have been dealing with seven communities, Ogulagha representatives inclusive, adding that Ogulagha community was introduced to them as the host community by the SPDC.
“We were taken by surprise by this protest, we were not expecting this. We have no issues with anybody. We are basically contractors like any other person. They should go and meet SPDC. This job was legitimately given to us and the Federal Government is happy with the progress so far. It is an emergency repair. We had no idea of the issues being raised by these communities,’’ he said.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Miss Dikibujiri Diri: SPDC scholarship beneficiary inspires N-Delta communities “I cannot quantify what this experience means to my community. We are a very small community and in fact, we...
  2. Tension in Bayelsa, as aggrieved communities plan showdown with SPDC over GMoU, Bonga Oil spills … issue 21 days ultimatum By Emem Idio YENAGOA-BARRING any intervention, 12 aggrieved Bayelsa communities have resolved to shut down...
  3. FG shuns warnings, repairs pipelines damaged by militants The Federal Government have started the repairs of the damaged pipelines in the oil-rich region which were destroyed by the...
  4. SPDC increases gas production The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) Joint Venture, has started producing more gas from Agbada field in...
  5. Ijaw youths reject exclusion from Export Processing Zone Ijaw communities under the aegis, Sokebolou/ Yokiri , federated youths of Ogulagha, Burutu local government area of Delta State have...
  6. No retiree died queuing for entitlements—SPDC Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, SPDC, has reacted to Vanguard’s report of a retiree of Shell who died...
  7. OPC to Militants: Stop onslaughts on S-West communities within 14 days or… The Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC has issued a 14-day ultimatum to suspected Niger Delta militant group, to stop their rampages...
  8. Buhari orders Defence chief, IG to stop attacks in communities President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Abayomi Olonishakin and Inspector General of Police Solomon Arase to...
  9. FG repairs damaged NGC pipeline THE Federal Government has ignored the threat of the Niger Delta Avengers, NDA, not to repair oil facilities blown up...
  10. Delta communities threaten to shut oil facilities over DESOPADEC board Youths of Ogulagha Kingdom, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, under the aegis of Ogulagha Clan Youths Association, have threatened...

< YOHAIG home