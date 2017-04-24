Constance Ahusi 08119343521
Related posts:
- Joan Smalls & Constance Jablonski are Perfect Muses for Estée Lauder’s New Ads! Estée Lauder ambassadors – Joan Smalls and Constance Jablonski have been serving major face since they signed to the beauty...
- Physically Challenged Nigerian Woman Weds In A Wheelchair (Photos) These adorable photos of Constance Onyeka and her husband are melting hearts on Nigeria internet. The lovely couple got married...
- This Young Man Is Missing (Photo) This guy left the house in Benin on the 21st of July and has since not returned. All effort to...
- How Can One Share Data On MTN Sim? Dear NL pls help me with d code to share my mtn mb. I have tried *131*2*1# and also the...
- Nigeria begins trade negotiations with African countries Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja The Federal Government will this week begin another round of negotiations with all the countries in the...
- Abia sends rector, registrar on six-month leave Ebere Uzoukwa Abia State Government has directed the Rector and Registrar of the state polytechnic in Aba, Prof. Martin Ifeanacho...
- Mind Teaser…. What would you do? I will share the meat into three and ”awa” three go share am! LOL...
- Join “No Banking Day” protest – Association The Constance Shareholders Association of Nigeria (CSAN), on Monday urged all bank users to join ‘No Banking Day’ protest on...
- Zenith declares N129.65bn profit after tax in 2016 Zenith International Bank Plc has declared a profit after tax of N129.65 billion and a final dividend of N1.77 per...
- ArtHouse:DStv Presents Addictive Series July This July, viewers of series programmes are in for a treat as DSTV has brought a line-up of exciting series....
What do you think?