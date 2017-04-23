 CORRECTION OF OUR ERROR

During the incident of the death of Lagos medical doctor, Allwell Orji through through suicide on the Third Mainland Bridge Lagos, we in error used photo supposed of him which we later found to be that a certain nurse in another city as we later found out.

To assuage for the error, we almost immediately took down the photo from this platform

We sincerely apologise for the error, reason we took it out our platform immediately we realised the mix up.

Any hurt this may have caused the Nigerian citizen whose photo was used in error is regretted as we fully apologize to him and wish him long and meaningful life.

