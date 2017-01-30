Counter-terrorism: Air Force deploys 390 officers to North East

The Nigerian Air force has deployed 390 of its personnel, as part of its contribution to the Joint Task Force fighting the North East counter-terrorism war. They are to relieve another set of 390, who had been in action for six months.

Air Component Commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole, Air Commodore Charles Ohwo, explained that apart from the air operations, the Air Force also supports the ground forces.

Said he: “For those of you who are just coming, you will be deployed to the 7 Division Garrison, where your further deployment will be fine. There are different sectors under which we operate; administratively you are under us, operationally you will be under the army for the period of the next six months.

“What is expected of you is high discipline that the Nigerian Air Force is known for. Maintain your rules of engagement and make sure you stay out of trouble.”.

The outgoing JTF personnel have been in the theatre of operation since May 2016 and the commander said he was impressed by their conduct while on the front-lines.

Furthermore, he expressed excitement over the fact that all 390 personnel are returning to their various units intact, without any casualty recorded in the course of their operations.

