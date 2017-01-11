Dangote asks Kano gov to audit 2016 polio immunization account

Posted January 11, 2017 8:47 pm by Comments

(By Desmond MgohKANO)

Billionaire businessman and Chairman of Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has asked the government of Kano State to employ the services of external assessors to audit the 2016 account of the polio immunization exercise in the state.

The Kano-born businessman spoke during a teleconference Monday night, January 9, featuring partners in the polio immunization exercise, namely himself, Bill and Melinda Gates, and Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Also present at the teleconference was Mallam Nasir el Rufai, the Kaduna State Governor, who last year signed a similar tripartite arrangement with Dangote Foundation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

In the televised conference at Government House, attended by stakeholders and donor agencies such as UNICEF, the Clinton Health Access initiative and WHO, Alhaji Dangote requested the state government to submit the audited account to the partners by March 31st 2017.

Dangote reiterated the position of many speakers at the conference who had faulted the quality of data collated by officials of the immunization exercise, while charging the participating states to scale up the quality of the data collection process by their field officers.

In his remarks, Governor Ganduje appreciated the project partners for their intervention, recalling that when the state signed the project MOU four years ago, Kano State was a flashpoint of polio in the region.

He also expressed his appreciation for the partners’ extending the immunization program in the state by an additional year.

The governor commended traditional and religious institutions in the state, adding that the level of compliance achieved in routine immunizations in the state was largely because of their direct involvement in the project.

Ganduje said that the experiences garnered in the course of the 3-way partnership would further the implementation of their new projects in the area of child healthcare as well as in the overall development of the health sector of the northern state.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Bill Gates, Dangote Appraise Progress In Polio Eradication The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Dangote Foundation have met with the Yobe State government to appraise progress of...
  2. Ganduje pledges commitment to polio eradication Ganduje KANO State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to ensure total eradication of polio in Nigeria...
  3. POLIO: Dangote, Gates commit $42m to routine immunisation To maintain the success of Nigeria’s delisting from the group of polio-endemic countries and ensure global-level standards of surveillance, Dangote...
  4. Dangote And Bill Gates Hold Joint Meeting With Gov Gaidam, Others In Yobe (Pics) Governor Ibrahim Gaidam along with other senior officials of the Yobe State Government Wednesday met with Co-Chair of the Bill...
  5. Dangote Foundation Flags Off Construction Of Medical Complex In Kano Dangote Foundation has flagged off the construction of a seven billion Naira ultra-modern medical complex at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital...
  6. Imo Government Commences First Phase Of Immunization Against Polio The Imo State Government has commenced the first phase of the 2016 immunization programme against polio across the 27 Local...
  7. EU Sign Pact With FG To Boost Immunization, End Polio The European Union (EU), has signed an agreement with the Federal Government of Nigeria (FG), to ensure that sustainable quality...
  8. Kaduna Targets Three Million Children For Polio Immunization The Kaduna State Government has urged parents to present their children under the age of five for immunization against polio...
  9. Polio reduces by 80% in Kano – Govt Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday said the state government had reduced polio infestations in the state by 80...
  10. Gates, Dangote Foundation seal N19.7bn deal to reduce malnutrition Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja The Dangote Foundation on Thursday sealed a partnership worth $ 100m (N19.7bn) with the Bill and Melinda...

< YOHAIG home