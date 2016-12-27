Early morning fire razes Lower Benue Company in Makurdi

Posted December 27, 2016 10:48 pm by Comments

From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A section of the Lower Benue River Basin located in Makurdi the Benue State capital was gutted by fire early hours of Tuesday.

An eye witness told our correspondent that the fire started at about 9:45 am from the power house quickly spread to other sections of the company especially the motor park section burning down several vehicles there.

The fire which was said to have started due to electrical spark lasted for almost two hours before officers of the state Fire Service eventually came to put it off.

When contacted, the state Chief Fire Officer, Andrew Onmakpo who confirmed the incidence said his men rushed to the scene of he fire as soon as they were informed and was able to PU it out before it could spread to other parts of the premises.

Onmakpo who attributed the fire incidence to electrical fault from the power house of the company noted that the inferno consumed several vehicles within the premises but could not however give the exact number of vehicles affected at the time of this report.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Three injured as fire razes Niger Biscuit Company Three persons were burnt yesterday when fire razed Niger Biscuits Company on Creek Road in Apapa, Lagos, destroying property worth...
  2. Fire razes popular food company in Ibadan The popular Sumal Food Company owned by Lebanese investors in Ibadan, Oyo State, was razed by fire on Sunday. The...
  3. Early morning fire engulfs Marina Breaking news reports said fire fighters are still battling  a  fire outbreak   in Marina area of Lagos Island. The fire...
  4. Fire razes company in Anambra PROPERTY including machines, office equipment and raw materials worth over N10 billion was yesterday destroyed by a mystery fire incident...
  5. Fire guts Benue varsity auditorium The auditorium of the College of Health Sciences at the Benue State University, Makurdi, was on Sunday, gutted by fire....
  6. Fire razes Katsina-Ala INEC Area The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Area Office in Katsina-Ala, Benue was gutted by fire in the early hours of...
  7. Benue varsity students shut down Makurdi-Gboko highway over tuition hike PROTESTING students of the Benue State University, BSU, yesterday trooped into the streets, crippling business activities and barricading the ever-busy...
  8. Nigerian Breweries’ Releases Statement After Early Morning Fire Almost Razed Down Factory A massive fire outbreak occurred as early as 5;30am this morning at the premises of the Nigerian Breweries Plc in...
  9. Fire razes petroleum jelly company in Jos Jude Owuamanam, Jos A midnight inferno on Boxing Day, razed  a petroleum jelly industry, Bowlis Industries Nigeria Limited, located  at...
  10. BENUE: Tough time for criminals as Pawa heads MOPOL 13, Makurdi As security situation in Benue is getting worse, the Nigeria Police Force has repositioned  her gallant men to end the...

< YOHAIG home