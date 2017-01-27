Ebere M. Okechukwu 07085513346
Related posts:
- Comedian Seyi Law & wife Ebere suffer heartbreaking loss of Baby There is no other way to describe what happened to comedian Seyi Law and his wife Ebere other than a...
- Biafra is dead – DG of Voice of Nigeria, Okechukwu Mr. Okechukwu says Igbo race will produce Buhari’s successor in 2023. The post Biafra is dead – DG of Voice...
- Okorocha is a mole in APC- Okechukwu Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress,APC, South-East geopolitical zone, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has dismissed the statement by Imo State Governor,...
- INTERVIEW: How Voice of Nigeria, VON, was badly mismanaged, with 6 of 8 transmitters lost – DG, Okechukwu Mr. Okechukwu says he did not understand the extent of rot in Nigeria until his appointment as DG. The post...
- Anefiok replaces suspended U-23 skipper, Okechukwu Kano Pillars defensive midfielder Godspower Anefiok is most likely to start for Nigeria in place of suspended skipper Azubuike Okechukwu...
- Azubuike Okechukwu to lead Dream Team VI Turkey-based Azubuike Okechukwu will lead Nigeria Olympic team to an invitational tournament in South Korea later this month, AfricanFootball.com understands....
- Okechukwu Named U-23 AFCON MVP The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Nigeria’s Under-23 team skipper, Azubuike Okechukwu, as the player of the tournament...
- Stephen Okechukwu Keshi (23 January 1962 – 8 June 2016) Former Super Eagles coach, Stephen Okechukwu Keshi was born in 23 January 1962 and died on the 8th of June 2016. The post...
- Okechukwu, Abdullahi, Aminu to join Dream Team in Congo The three foreign professionals led by skipper Azubuike Okechukwu who have confirmed their participation at next month’s All Africa Games...
- Okechukwu DG of Voice of Nigeria Says Biafra Is Dead! The Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, has said the actualisation of the Republic of Biafra is...
What do you think?