EFCC job: Ohaneze, Arewa youths endorse Magu

The vigour brought into the operations of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has earned Mr. Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of EFCC, a formidable endorsement.

The Ohaneze Youth Parliament and Arewa Youth Parliament on April 19 endorsed and praised Magu for the anti-graft war.

The ethnic and socio-cultural groups passed a vote of confidence in Magu and jointly visited the anti-graft czar to expressed their commendation.

Speaker of the Ohaneze Youth Parliament, Mr. Okonkwo Patrick, who led a team to the Abuja headquarters of the EFCC, also presented a meritorious certificate of credence to the EFCC boss.

“The EFCC under the leadership of Ibrahim Magu has recorded tremendous achievements since he assumed office,” he said.

While assuring Magu of the group’s support, he said, “the fight against corruption is not just for Magu alone, it is for each and every one of us and we believe that this fight is to secure a positive future.”

According to him, “Magu has brought transparency, hardwork and accountability in the affairs of the Commission.”

He further stressed that “we are going to reap the benefits of the efforts of the EFCC in ridding the country of corruption.”

Mr. Okonkwo Patrick, Speaker of the Ohaneze Youth Parliament, with Ibrahim Magu of EFCC

He said, “The EFCC has not only become a watchdog, it has become a biting dog..”

He also commended the Federal Government for the whistle blowing policy, noting that it is yielding positive results.

Magu, while appreciating the groups, stressed that the vote of confidence passed on him and the Commission, would further goad the EFCC to remain steadfast in the discharge of its mandate.

“I have always emphasized that we do not have the monopoly of knowledge to fight corruption as corruption is a crime against humanity as it affects everybody, so we need to effectively tackle corruption,” he said.

He used the medium to call for more support from Nigerians, stressing that “we must all unite together against the evil called corruption as that is the only way we can ensure, at least the protection of the future of our children and our younger ones”.

Magu emphasized that the EFCC remained committed to fighting corruption and ensuring a better Nigeria.

“Nobody will stop us from fighting corruption,” he said.

Meanwhile, the anti-graft war has received a fillip from a one-time spokesman for the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Mr. Oluwaseyi Gambo.

Gambo scored the administration’s war against corruption very high, citing the ongoing raids of homes and business premises across the country and recovery of stolen public funds in foreign currencies.

“The ongoing raids of homes and other places for the recovery of monies outside the banking system by the EFCC shows that the war against corruption is on and the government is working.

“Keeping such monies outside the formal financial sector is a sickening and very disturbing scenario.

“It is very bad for the economy to have millions in foreign currencies stacked in septic tanks, air conditioned strong rooms in villages and other places.

Gambo said even the worst cynics could see that President Buhari’s multifaceted campaign against corruption was working.

On April 12, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it had uncovered cash to the tune of 43.4 million dollars, 27,800 pounds and N23.2 million in a residential building in Lagos.

The four-bedroom apartment said to be located on the 7th floor of Osborne Towers at 16, Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, was stormed by EFCC operatives following a whistle blower’s confidential alert.

According to Gambo, corruption is a monster, and the fight against it is a do-or-die affair without half measures.

He noted the “imprisoned monies” would have been invested in infrastructure with a great multiplier effect on the economy.

He stressed:“If all these `imprisoned’ foreign currencies are in circulation, it can be used to finance many projects and activities.

“Imagine Dangote keeping all his monies under the bed, it will not flow.

“Money in circulation has a multiplier effect and it helps to create jobs, provide healthcare, education, industries and ease banks’ lending rate for development.

“Putting money in the bank not only gives you security and a good return on the deposit, it helps the entire economy and the populace directly with its attendant multiplier effect.

“If we have all these funds in the bank, the government will sell more bonds or treasury bills, borrowing locally and internationally may be unnecessary and it will not put pressure on the local currency (the Naira).

Gambo commended FG’s whistle-blowing policy, saying evidently the policy has led to the recovery of billion of naira in different locations in the country.

“Is it not amazing that Nigerians knew these things and are just cooperating with the law enforcement agencies?

`This is the fruit of a good policy; making a policy after analysing the issue and profiling the personalities at play,” he said and lauded the EFCC for “a job well done.” NAN)

