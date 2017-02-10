End to fuel importation possible by 2019 – ACPN Chieftain

Posted February 10, 2017 1:48 pm by Comments

National Treasurer of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Mr. Angus Uzoamaka, on Friday, said to end fuel importation by 2019 as projected in some quarters was feasible.

Uzoamaka made this known in an interview while reacting to the assertion by Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr Ibe Kachikwu,  that ending importation of fuel by 2019 was a reality.

He said that only the application of ‘’economic budgeting consideration ‘’ aimed at overriding ‘’excessive political budgeting’’ would guarantee the desired end to fuel importation.

‘’Yes, Nigeria can achieve that when the present government refuses to play along with the avoidable tradition of nepotism.

‘’Issues of compromise in making economic policies must be jettisoned, while best and qualified investors ought to be involved,’’ Uzoamaka said.

The party chieftain called for Public Private Partnership (PPP) as key to resuscitating the country’s refineries and creation of new ones.

He expressed optimism in the ability of Nigeria to completely have fuel independence with the collaboration of all Nigerians.

Uzoamaka said that corruption and profiteering were one of the worst factors that contributed to the country’s inability to refine fuel and the sector’s inefficiency generally.

He therefore for called for concerted efforts by all to rise above these challenges.

“Many of Nigeria’s oil dealers think that import is more profitable than building indigenous refineries, which is not true on the long run,’’ he said.

The ACPN chieftain, however, called for total support of Nigerians for President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, saying “`there is hope and light at the end of the tunnel”. (NAN)

Share

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigeria to stop fuel importation by 2019 – Kachikwu Nigeria will stop importing refined petroleum products by 2019. The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Ibe Kachikwu, said...
  2. Ndigbo should forget 2019 presidency —UPP chieftain By Chidi Nkwopara OWERRI—A social critic and chieftain of the United Progressives Party, UPP, Professor Protus Nathan Uzorma, has advised...
  3. Fuel Importation To Reduce As Port Harcourt, Warri Refineries Begin Operation The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, is optimistic that fuel importation...
  4. NUPENG Lauds FG’s Policy To End Importation Of Fuel The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers has thrown its weight behind the Federal Government’s policy to end...
  5. 2019: Lamido’s ambition not too early-APC chieftain Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Osita Okechukwu, on Monday, said that the presidential ambition declaration by former...
  6. We’ll no longer import fuel by 2019 – Kachikwu THE Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Ibe Kachikwu, yesterday, in Abuja said Nigeria would no longer import fuel...
  7. Fuel Scarcity Worsens | Oil Marketers Suspend Petrol Importation The fuel scarcity situation in most parts of Nigeria especially in Abuja and Lagos, has worsened, as oil marketers have...
  8. APC will apologise to Nigerians, PDP in 2019 — Onuesoke Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has foreseen that come 2019 when PDP must have taking...
  9. APC crisis: Close ranks now or forget 2019 – Party chieftain tells leaders As feelings of ill treatment within the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, continues, a chieftain of the party...
  10. Marketers demand fuel importation allocation from PPPRA Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, yesterday called on the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, to resume importation...

< YOHAIG home