Enyimba fans to protest non completion of Aba stadium

Fans of Enyimba football club under the aegis of Concerned Enyimba Supporters (CES) have concluded plans to march round the commercial city of Aba to protest the non completion of Enyimba Stadium and the playing of the team’s home matches outside their home base.

Donatus Ajujungwa, the chairman of the group in a release made available to the media pointed out that the decision to protest was borne out of the fact that their darling team that brought laurels to the city, Abia state and the country has been neglected by the state government.
He noted that the fortune of the People’s Elephant, a team that is a house hold name in Africa has nosedived to such an extent that if care is not taken, it may be relegated from the elite division.
Ajujungwa further stated that the protest would have taken place earlier than now but for the fact that his group thought the state government would move to complete the Enyimba Stadium project before the commencement of the 2017 NPFL season.
He wondered why the stadium should be abandoned and the club forced to host her home matches in far away Calabar, Cross River State where it has since relocated to.
According to the group, fans of Enyimba have been deprived of cheering their darling team, a situation that is most regrettable, pitiable and unacceptable.
“We have made out time to inspect the level of work done at the stadium and realized that what is holding the use of the stadium is only the re grassing or laying of the artificial turf,” the group stated, adding: “Our further investigations also revealed that the contractor handling the project, Monimichelle Sports Facility Construction Limited is ready to finish the project if the funds were made available.”
The group urged the commissioner for youth and sports to as a matter of urgency make the state government see reasons to complete the project.
“Our peaceful demonstration is to drum it to the ears of government that at this period of recession and hardship the only thing that can keep body and soul together is sports, especially football. Enyimba playing at home is the only thing that brings joy to the soccer crazy Aba residents who troop to the stadium to cheer their darling team.”

The group warned that the protests would be sustained until the state government completes the project and brings Enyimba back home.

