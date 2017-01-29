Escape of Vampire: Prison officials accused of complicity

…As people want comptroller dismissed

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Reactions have continued to trail the escape of the notorious armed Robber and Kidnap Kingpin, Henry Chibueze popularly known as the Vampire following the invasion of Owerri High Court by members of his gang who forcefully set him free. Some concerned citizens of the state blamed the incident on the prisons authorities, while also accusing the state of complicity in the matter.

Barrister Emma Okere who spoke with Sunday Sun blamed the prisons authorities for failure to provide adequate security while conveying such a high profile bandit to the court knowing his antecedents. His words: “What happened on Friday at the Owerri High Court was, indeed, a terrible thing where armed hoodlums invaded the court and freed a man who was standing trial for alleged murder and kidnapping in the full glare of everybody and in the process lots of people including lawyers and judges sustained injuries. No thanks to the inefficiency of the prison authorities who failed to provide adequate security for such a high profile and notorious bandit. I think in a sane country, the Comptroller of Prisons should have been sacked by now.”

Barrister Julius Nwogu, in his own reaction, alleged a conspiracy between the Prisons authorities and the Vampire who was said to have been living like a king even while in prison. He said: “It’s nothing but a conspiracy between the prisons authorities and the Vampire; otherwise, those conveying him to the court should have been well armed knowing his antecedent as a dangerous armed robber. From what we learnt, even while in prisons, he was still able to recruit more members, including an official of the prisons who was arrested last year by the police from force headquarters”.

Comrade Dede Uzor Dede, the National Publicity Secretary, Coordinator of the Campaign for Democracy (CD), described the incident as official neglect and abuse of office by the Prison officials, saying “These men should be arrested, prosecuted and shown the way out. He insisted on immediate re-arrest of the three escapees.”

There are reports that eight officers of the Prisons who conveyed the Vampire and 46 other inmates to the Owerri High Court were not sufficiently armed to face the heavy gunfire from the six dare devil bandits who took the adventure to rescue their leader.