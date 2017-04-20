Ex-Botswana Presidents, PMs can now seek employment elsewhere after office

Posted April 20, 2017 4:48 pm by Comments

The Botswana Parliament has passed a law allowing retired heads of state and former presidents to seek employment anywhere after vacating office.

The Vice-President, Mr. Mokgweetsi Masisi said, on Thursday, that the legislation made it lawful.

The law amends the pensions and retirement benefits of former heads of state, Africa Review reports.

Accordingly, the retired leaders may find employment at any place of their choice, so that they can share their knowledge and experience.

“Former presidents would still be young and active, and as such, they needed to share their abilities and expertise on how to govern,” Mr. Masisi was further quoted.

“Former presidents needed to continue contributing to the development of the country.”

Botswana is one of the Africa’s most stable countries and the continent’s longest continuous multi-party democracy.

The southern African nation was relatively free of corruption and has a good human rights record.

It’s current president is Seretse Khama Ian Khama – the son of Sir Seretse Khama, the first post-independence leader.

The younger Khama, who took over as president in April 2008, will step down next year.

Mr. Festus Gontebanye Mogae, 78, served as President of Botswana from 1998 to 2008.

Mr. Mogae succeeded President Quett Masire, 92, who ruled the southern African country from 1984 to 1998.

Share

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Zimbabwe shocked by Botswana’s criticism of Mugabe Zimbabwe‘s government hit back at the leader of its neighbour Botswana on Friday, accusing him of breaking a taboo by...
  2. Time for Mugabe to go, says Botswana President Ian Khama Zimbabwe‘s 92-year-old President Robert Mugabe should step aside without delay and allow new leadership of a country whose political and...
  3. Botswana to host Innovation Prize for Africa Torera Abiola, ambassador on Women’s Entrepreneurship Day (WED) The African Innovation Foundation (AIF) in a joint collaborative effort with the...
  4. Botswana begins water saving campaign Presidential Standard of Botswana, Ian Khama. Photo; wikimedia Botswana’s Minister of Minerals, Energy and Water Resources, Kitso Mokaila, has inaugurated...
  5. 5.0 Magnitude quake hits Botswana, two days after large quake A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Botswana in the early hours of Wednesday, two days after a strong 6.5-magnitude tremor shook...
  6. Buhari budgets N2.3bn for ex-presidents in 2016 Eleven former Presidents, Heads of State and former Vice Presidents/Chiefs of General Staff are to share N2.3 billion as entitlements...
  7. Botswana Becomes First African State To Announce It No Longer Recognises Yahya Jammeh As The Gambia’s President No time! Botswana has become the first African state to announce that it no longer recognises Yahya Jammeh as The...
  8. 5.7m Nigerians living with HIV/AIDS – Ex-African Presidents FORMER African Presidents, under the aegis of Champions for an AIDS-Free Generation in Africa, yesterday said over 3.4 per cent...
  9. Botswana becomes the first country to officially denounce Yahya Jammeh as President of the Gambia The Government of Botswana has officially denounced Yahya Jammeh, as President of The Gambia. A statement issued today, January 19,...
  10. Nigeria Loses To Botswana In Under-19 Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Nigeria on Thursday lost to Botswana by one wicket at the ongoing Under-19 Cricket World cup qualifiers in South Africa....

< YOHAIG home