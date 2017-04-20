Ex-Botswana Presidents, PMs can now seek employment elsewhere after office

The Botswana Parliament has passed a law allowing retired heads of state and former presidents to seek employment anywhere after vacating office.

The Vice-President, Mr. Mokgweetsi Masisi said, on Thursday, that the legislation made it lawful.

The law amends the pensions and retirement benefits of former heads of state, Africa Review reports.

Accordingly, the retired leaders may find employment at any place of their choice, so that they can share their knowledge and experience.

“Former presidents would still be young and active, and as such, they needed to share their abilities and expertise on how to govern,” Mr. Masisi was further quoted.

“Former presidents needed to continue contributing to the development of the country.”

Botswana is one of the Africa’s most stable countries and the continent’s longest continuous multi-party democracy.

The southern African nation was relatively free of corruption and has a good human rights record.

It’s current president is Seretse Khama Ian Khama – the son of Sir Seretse Khama, the first post-independence leader.

The younger Khama, who took over as president in April 2008, will step down next year.

Mr. Festus Gontebanye Mogae, 78, served as President of Botswana from 1998 to 2008.

Mr. Mogae succeeded President Quett Masire, 92, who ruled the southern African country from 1984 to 1998.

Share