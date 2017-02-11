Exxonmobil appoints new MD as O’Neal retires

By Adewale Sanyaolu

Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, has announced t the appointment of Mr. Paul McGrath as the new Chairman and Managing Director.

McGrath appointment takes effect from March 1, 2017. McGrath succeeds Mr. Nolan O’Neal, who has is retiring after 34 years of service.

A statement from Exxonmobil said McGrath was most recently a senior executive in charge of project execution for ExxonMobil Development Company, based in Houston, Texas.

He joined ExxonMobil in 1999 and has held a variety of technical and managerial positions in upstream and downstream operations while working in the United Kingdom, Korea, Qatar, Australia and the United States.

