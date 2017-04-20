Fayose to Buhari: Stop running Nigeria through proxies

Posted April 20, 2017 6:47 pm by Comments

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has questioned President Muhammadu Buhari’s persistent absence from state functions, especially the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetings, asking whether or not the president was now governing the country by proxy. He said; “Every day, what we hear is President said this, President said that without seeing the President in any official function and one is prompted to ask; where is the president?” In a release issued in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, by the governor’s Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, he said it was becoming obvious that a group of cabal is exercising the powers of the President. “I saw the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Babachir Lawal on television responding to his suspension and what came to my mind was that there could actually be many presidents operating in the Buhari’s presidency. “Perhaps, it is for this reason of possible existence of governments within the government of Buhari that confusion pervades the polity, with the President himself writing letter to the Senate to clear someone of wrongdoing and the same person being suspended three months after on the basis of the same allegation. It is also for this reason that the President nominated Ibrahim Magu to the Senate for confirmation as EFCC Chairman and the DSS, an agency under the presidency wrote the Senate not to confirm him. “Most importantly, the President did not attend the FEC meeting last week and the meeting did not hold this week under the flimsy excuse that Easter Break stalled it. How could Easter Break that ended on Monday be responsible for the inability to hold FEC meeting on Wednesday? Definitely, there is more to this than meets the eye. “It has therefore become necessary that Nigerians hear the voice of their President and see him physically, not through surrogates or the cabal operating behind the scene,” the governor said. Speaking further, Governor Fayose, who described a President as the face and image of a nation, urged President Buhari to hold regular media chat in which Nigerians can ask questions and offer suggestions on the running of the country.

 

Share

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigerians are beginning to believe your wife’s allegation that a cabal has taken over your govt- Fayose to Buhari Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, says Nigerians are beginning to believe Aisha Buhari’s comment that a cabal has taken over...
  2. Buhari’s suspension of SGF, NIA DG is cover-up – Fayose Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has described the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF),...
  3. “There Is A Cabal In Buhari’s Government” – Kwara APC Raises Alarm THE Kwara State Chapter Of All Progressives Congress on Tuesday backed the claims by embattled Senate President, Bukola Saraki that...
  4. Mark my words, Buhari will never be Nigeria president – Fayose Press statement from Ekiti state governor’s office..(Buhari pictured in London on Friday…) Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has said...
  5. Buhari can’t stop me from traveling abroad – Fayose Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the constitutional power to prevent him from traveling...
  6. Easter holidays prevented FEC meeting from holding – Presidency The Presidency has explained that the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council did not hold today because of the...
  7. Buhari’s apology not enough, he should stop ruling Nigeria as Hausa/Fulani enclave — Fayose Mr. Fayose says the President should respect the rule of law, and the rights of Nigerians to hold opinions The post...
  8. N5,000 stipends: Believe Buhari, ignore Fayose; Presidency tells Nigerians By Levinus Nwabughiogu ABUJA – Presidency Wednesday urged Nigerians to establish more confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari and ignore Governor...
  9. Fayose Dares Buhari To Stop Him From Travelling Abroad, Says, ‘I Can’t Be Cowed’ From Premium Times; Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has dared the Federal Government to carry out the alleged plot of...
  10. Stop intimidating Fayose, Ekiti federal lawmakers tell Buhari Members of the National Assembly caucus in the Senate and House of Representatives from Ekiti State have cautioned the Economic...

< YOHAIG home