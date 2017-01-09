Fearing Boko Haram infiltration, Kebbi to vet returnees

Posted January 9, 2017 3:47 pm by Comments

(By Olanrewaju LawalBIRNIN KEBBI)

Fearing a resurgent Boko Haram, the Kebbi state government is screening returning residents of Bunza local government area of the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Babale Yauri, who confirmed this development to journalists on Monday, January 9, noted that leaders of each community in the state are being required to ensure that strangers within their domains are apprehended and handed over to the authorities for further questioning.

Yauri said that the government was aware that some local governments with borders with Benin Republic and Niger Republic, especially Bunza local government, are receiving returnees from Borno state after the Army’s defeat the insurgents. Under the circumstances, he stressed that districts heads were urged to screen for genuine returnees to prevent the infiltration of terrorists.

To ensure the state were not infiltrated through Almajiri islamic schools, the SSG said that state government had partnered with UNICEF to register all the such schools in the state so that their students can be vetted and enrolled in modern schools.

