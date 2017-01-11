FG re-arraigns Justice Ademola, wife

The Federal Government on Monday re-arraigned Justice Adeniyi Ademola and his wife Olabowole a long with Joe Agi (SAN) on 16 count Charges before Justice Jude Okeke of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

The 16 count charges were similar to the charges filed against Justice Ademola and his wife on December 13 last year except that some counts were split bringing the total count to 16 with the addition Joe Agi’s name to the charges.

Trial judge Justice Jude Okeke ruling on bail application, admitted Joe Agi to bail on self recognizance with N50m .He also ordered Agi to deposit his international pass port with the Court Registrar within 7 days.

The judge noted that the prosecution lawyer Segun Jegede did not oppose the 1st and 2nd defendant oral submission to warrant refusing the defendants from continuing with the bail granted them on 13 December last year.

The matter has been adjourned to 17,18 and 19 January for trial .

Ademola and wife Mrs Olabowale were first married arraigned by the Federal Government on an 11-count charge of criminal conspiracy to receive gratification in various ways contrary to section 8(1)(a) of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission and other related Offences Act 2000.

Justice Ademola was among the seven Justices investigated after the sting operations carried out on Oct. 8 and 9 by the Department of State Security (DSS).

While, Agi was accused of bribering justice Ademola with huge sum of money to rule in his favour in some cases brought the judge in which Agi was a counsel. But Ago had denied the charges. He said he was the chairman of a committee that organised Ademola son wedding and that the money the committee collected that was paid to Ademola can not be a graft.