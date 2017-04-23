FG to release whistleblower policy on illegal weapons

Posted April 23, 2017 7:48 pm by Comments

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja?
The federal government is set to release policy to prevent and eradicate illegal ownership of small arms and light weapons,, the presidency has disclosed.

The Senior Special Assistant on ?Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement? said the rules of a whistleblower mechanism to throw a spotlight on the regime of gun ownership and control in the country were being drawn up.?

Shehu said ?in line with presidential directives, the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. Babagana Munguno (rtd) has began work on a template for the discovery and recovery of illegal weapons through a reward system following the success of the whistleblower policy under the Ministry of Finance.?

?”In the last few days, we had discussed the efforts the administration is making to strengthen the whistleblower mechanism in the Ministry of Finance which, to date has proved to be very effective in bringing the attention of the government to stolen assets and unexplained wealth.

“The ONSA Initiative may be an independent line of inquiry or in active collaboration with what the government is doing in Finance. This will be a sort of searchlight on weapons ownership in the country. Whatever form or shape it takes, the administration wants to take a tough line to curtail the large number of illegal weapons in circulation used in intra and inter-communal conflicts. The aim is to disarm communities especially those with proclivity to violence.”

Shehu disclosed that the ONSA already has a committee on the recovery of small arms and light weapons in the country has decided to adopt the whistleblower approach so as to eradicate mass shooting incidents and remove the harassment of law abiding citizens by holders of illegal weapons.

Share

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Buhari plans extension of whistleblower policy to illegal acquisition of arms By Levinus Nwabughiogu ABUJA — President Muhammadu Buhari is considering extending the whistleblower policy to illegal firearms acquisition in the...
  2. Millions Of Illegal Weapons Smuggled Into Nigeria- UN The UN says it estimates there are more than 350 million illegal light weapons in Nigeria. The UN Regional Centre...
  3. FG Destroys 1,500 Illegal Weapons In Benue        The Presidential Committee on Small and Light Weapons says the Federal Government has concluded arrangements with the German government to...
  4. Nigeria Conducts Survey On Small Arms And Light Weapons A national survey on small arms and light weapons is ongoing in Nigeria, to put figures to the menace of...
  5. Police recover weapons in Benue From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi. Several weapons, classified as illegal and recovered from an underground bunker in a forest near Gbishe...
  6. Kaduna Govt. Inaugurates Committee To Eliminate Illegal Arms The Kaduna State Government has set up an amnesty committee that will be saddled with the responsibility of mopping up...
  7. Kenya Police set 5,250 illegal firearms ablaze as message to urge others with similar weapons to surrender them The Kenyan police on Tuesday, November 15, burnt 5, 250 illegal firearms consisting of both confiscated and surrendered arms that...
  8. UNHCR commends Benue gov’s illegal arms recovery initiative Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom’s illegal arms recovery initiative has received commendation from the United Nation’s High Commission for Refugees,...
  9. NSA Seeks Effective Control Of Small Arms, Light Weapons THE National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno, has called for effective and efficient control of Small Arms and Light...
  10. Nigerian Govt Adpats New Strategy- Become A Whistleblower And Earn Money.. The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved a whistleblowing policy to check fraud in both public and private sectors.Finance Minister...

< YOHAIG home