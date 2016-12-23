FIFA blocks Mikel’s loan move

Posted December 23, 2016 11:47 am by Comments

BY AYOMIDE JAYEOBA

SUPER Eagles skipper and Chelsea’s current second longest serving player, John Obi Mikel won’t be leaving the Stamford Bridge on loan this January according to FIFA rules.

The Nigerian captain has been frozen out of the first team set up at Chelsea since coach Antonio Conte took charge of the London club, although he is most likely to leave the team in January in search of first team football, but a loan move definitely won’t be the case.

Going by FIFA regulations as revealed by owngoalnigeria.com, a player in the final six months of his deal can’t leave on loan to another team, and Mikel is in the final six months of his contract at Chelsea after 11 trophy-laden years at the club winning the Premier League and Champions League.

Mikel can only leave on a permanent transfer which best explains the reason why the Super Eagles captain is weigh- ing up offers properly before commit- ting to any of the clubs interested in his services.

Inter-Milan, Marseille and three teams in China namely Shanghai SIPG, Hebei Fortune and Shanghai Shenhua have all inquired about the availability of the Olympic Bronze Medalist this winter, when the transfer window opens in January.

It is however believed that Mikel wants to remain in Europe, due to family reasons instead of a move to China where he will definitely earn more.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigeria’s Super Eagles Coach urges Mikel to quit Chelsea in Jan Nigeria’s Super Eagles technical adviser Gernot Rohr has urged captain Mikel Obi to quit Chelsea when the transfer window opens...
  2. Why Mikel Obi Could Leave Chelsea In January Chelsea midfielder, Mikel Obi has hinted he may leave the Premier League club in the January transfer window. Mikel has...
  3. Gernot Rohr Reveals One Key Reason Why Mikel Will Leave Chelsea By January Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel is to leave Chelsea Football Club in January, according to Super Eagles Manager, Gernot...
  4. Mikel gets N66m a week offer from Chinese club Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel has been offered $ 212,000 a week (about N66m official rate) by Chinese club...
  5. Olympic Medal More Than Chelsea First Team Spot – Mikel Obi Super Eagles Captain, John Obi Mikel, who is being linked with a move out of Chelsea in the incoming summer...
  6. Mikel: The secret of my Eagles fitness By George Aluo Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi has not been playing for his English Premiership side, Chelsea this...
  7. Emenike, Mikel should move to Asia – Ekpo Former Super Eagles midfielder, Friday Ekpo, has backed Emmanuel Emenike and Mikel Obi to move to Asia. Emenike and Mikel...
  8. Villas Boas Woos Mikel To China With $212,000-a-Week Deal Former Chelsea manager, Andre Villas-Boas has added John Obi Mikel to his wanted list at his new club in China....
  9. Mikel considering China CHELSEA midfielder Mikel Obi is considering leaving the club for the Chinese Super League in the summer. A number of...
  10. Mikel ready to leave Chelsea, Siasia reveals Nigeria under-23 coach at the Rio 2016 Olympics, Samson Siasia has disclosed that John Obi Mikel has his mind made...

< YOHAIG home