FIFA rankings: Eagles among world’s top 50 teams

BY MONICA IHEAKAM

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are now among the worlds top 50 teams , even as Argentina maintained her number one position in the global ranking.

According to the January rankings as published on FIFA website on Thursday, Nigeria are starting the year 2017 moving up one spot as the 50th placed team in the world by displacing Burkina Faso who went down three spots.

The Super Eagles garnered 619 points as against 616 it had in December 2016.

The move  had placed the team as the 7th team in Africa behind Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria and DR Congo respectively.

On the global scene, the top 34 positions remain unchanged with Argentina, Brazil and Germany still holding first, second and third place, respectively.

With only 12 Grade A matches played since the final rankings in 2016, there were few big changes in the January edition of the ranking.

But in spite of the overall stability of the January table, two new teams had broken into the Top 50, Saudi Arabia (48, up 6) and Nigeria (50, up 1),

They moved up at the expense of Albania (51, down 2) and Burkina Faso (53,

With the biggest move by both points and rankings, Suriname (128, up 22) are January’s best performer.

In spite of their recent improvement, the CONCACAF team is still some distance from its best ever position (84), recorded back in 2008.

The small Southern African nation of Swaziland, meanwhile, reached its best ever position in the World Rankings (99, up 1).

The next FIFA World rankings would be published on February 9.

