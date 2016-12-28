Fire kills 3 siblings locked in a room by their mother

Tragedy struck the Ikotun area of Lagos on Tuesday as a mid afternoon fire at Ikuna street area of Ikotun consumed three children of the same parents.

The children below the ages of 10 were allegedly locked up inside a room  on the day the fire engulf their one room apartment.

Witnesses said the  children, identified as Chiamaka, Emmanuel and Chiagozie, died at Do-alllars Hospital, Ikotun, where they were taken to, for treatment.

Their mother identified as Ngozi Ifediba was alleged to have locked the children in the room and went to outside to pick up something from a nearby store.

NAN quoted a source as saying one of the victims died shortly after they were brought to the hospital.

The source said the fire, which started around 2 pm on Tuesday, was caused by power outage.

“One died at 11pm on Tuesday and the second one died 12:30am on Wednesday,” the source said.

Mutiu Wasiu, a tenant in a building adjacent to the affected house, said the room’s window was forced open before the victims were brought out.

Wasiu said the children were found unconscious and covered in smoke.

“It was a terrible experience for me; I see no reason why someone will lock her children inside the house to buy something,” he said.

“It is only God that can save the children because the state we found them was not palatable.”

Francis Simon, a resident of the area, said the children would have been rescued on time but their neighbors were more concerned about saving their property before the fire escalated.

Simon said the fire was eventually put out before the arrival of fire service personnel.

“We managed to put the fire out with the help of outsiders and passerby,” he said.

Confirming the incident, Razak Fadipe, director, Lagos State Fire Service, said the information they received on arrival at the scene was that the victims’ mother locked them in.

“She was said to be cooking and left them inside to purchase some items in a nearby shop when the incident occurred,” Fadipe said.

