Fire kills 41, destroys N619m property in Bauchi in 2016

The Bauchi State Fire Service said on Thursday that 41 people died in different fire incidents in the state in 2016.

A statement signed by the Spokesman of the service, Abubakar Bala made this known to newsmen on Thursday in Bauchi.

According to him, 172 lives were also saved within the period under review.

The report further stated that property worth over N619 million was lost, while other property worth? N223 million was saved from fire within the same period.(NAN)