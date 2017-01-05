Fire kills 41, destroys N619m property in Bauchi in 2016

Posted January 5, 2017 4:47 pm by Comments

The Bauchi State Fire Service said on Thursday that 41 people died in different fire incidents in the state in 2016.

A statement signed by the Spokesman of the service, Abubakar Bala made this known to newsmen on Thursday in Bauchi.

According to him, 172 lives were also saved within the period under review.

The report further stated that property worth over N619 million was lost, while other property worth? N223 million was saved from fire within the same period.(NAN)

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Fire kills 38, destroys N10bn properties in Lagos In six months, fire incidents in different parts of Lagos metropolis have taken the lives of about 38 people, just...
  2. Fire Destroys Property Worth Millions of Naira In Benin City Residents of Aduwawa in Benin City, the Edo State capital on Wednesday experienced fire outbreak from a tanker laden with...
  3. Fire at UNIUYO hostel destroys property of 20 students There was a minor fire incident at a female hostel of the University of Uyo on Saturday morning, in which...
  4. Christmas fire destroys buildings, property in Edo Alexander Okere, Benin Tragedy struck on Friday when an inferno razed four buildings on First East Circular road in Benin,...
  5. 18 PERSONS KILLED, 155 RESCUED IN FIRE OUT BREAKS IN DELTA v GOVT SAVES N220 BN WORTH OF PROPERTY IN 18 MONTHS NOSA AKENZUWA, ASABA The Delta State Government has said that 18 persons were evacuated dead, while 155 others who sustained degrees of injuries...
  6. Fire kills 12, destroys N 2.1b properties in Sokoto–DG Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State No fewer than twelve persons died as a result of 385 fire incidents in...
  7. 16 mgt staff of Bauchi fire service sacked The Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, has terminated the appointment of 16 management staff of the state fire service. The...
  8. Flood kills 18, destroys property worth N700m in Kano Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said no fewer than 18 persons lost their lives...
  9. Property worth millions gone in market fire Goods worth millions of naira were yesterday destroyed by fire in Sabo market at Ikorodu. The inferno started around 1:25am....
  10. Federal fire Service says inadequate fire stations cause loss of lives, property Mr Collins Elechi, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), has attributed the frequent loss of lives...

< YOHAIG home