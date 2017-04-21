Former Aston Villa & England defender Ugo Ehiogu dies, aged 44

English football is in mourning following the sudden death of former Aston Villa defender Ugo Ehiogu at the age of 44.

Ehiogu, who had had been working as a coach with Tottenham’s Under-23 team, suffered cardiac arrest at training on Thursday, but sadly passed away in hospital early on Friday morning.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ugo Ehiogu, our Under-23 coach,” a statement released by Tottenham said.

