Foundation donates 500, 000 books to Anambra schools

By Albert Ohams

It was an exciting period at Awka, the Anambra State capital on

Tuesday, January 31. On that day, Ihezie Foundation, a charity

organization in the United Kingdom, unveiled the first batch of the

one million educational textbooks donated to schools and universities

in Anambra State.

Dr. Aloysius Ihezie, a British-born native of Mgbidi in Oru West Local

Government Area of Imo State, is the chairman of the foundation.

Ihezie Foundation, the reporter gathered, presented the textbooks in

partnership with the Anambra State Ministry of Education to promote

reading culture, literacy and numeracy attainment in schools

throughout the state.



It was a historical moment at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, Anambra

State Capital, as the first 500, 000 textbooks donated by Ihezie

Foundation was unveiled. It was announced that the second batch

comprising another 500, 000 books would be presented in the very near

future.

The special guest at the event was the deputy governor of Anambra

State, Dr. Nkem Okeke.

Ihezie Foundation’s key objectives are aimed at assisting partners in

Africa in effort to eradicate illiteracy, enhance the educational

standards and most importantly place African students at par with

their counterparts in the developed countries of the world

The 500, 000 textbooks were unveiled by Dr Nkem Okeke, deputy governor

of Anambra State and the Commissioner for Education, Professor Kate

Omenugha.

In his speech, Dr Okeke pledged the ongoing support of the state

government to Ihezie Foundation in completing the donation and

distribution of one million textbooks to Anambra State.

Also speaking, Aloysius Ihezie, Chairman of Ihezie Foundation stated:

“We are very aware that in the UK, children have an abundance of

books, whereas the availability of such books in Africa, including

here in Nigeria, are much more restricted, and in some instances

absent.”

“Donating these books enables us to demonstrate our solidarity with

the students of Anambra State and to support the Ministry of Education

in all their efforts to provide increased educational opportunities

for Anambra State children.”

Michael Bloedorn, Chief Executive Officer of Ihezie Foundation

commended the Anambra State Government for its efforts to partner with

Ihezie Foundation in the distribution of the donated textbooks. He

praised the state government for providing the enabling support for

the continued aims of the charity, adding that the foundation’s aim is

to ensure that all schools and universities in Nigeria and across

Africa benefit from the foundation’s educational empowerment programme

with an abundance of textbooks.

It was with excited smiles that the head teachers and students of more

than one thousand schools received their consignment of textbooks.

There were long lines of school buses and vans waiting to collect and

distribute the 500, 000 textbooks to the secondary schools and

universities across the state.

