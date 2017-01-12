FRSC not recruiting, commission warns

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has warned members of the public against a recruitment notice circulating on social media asking members of the public to pay some money for recruitment into the FRSC.
A statement from the FRSC said the Corps Marshal Dr Boboye Oyeyemi does not have a face book or twitter account and that the corps is presently not recruiting.
The statement signed by Dr Kayode Olagunju , Asst Corps Marshal Policy Research and Statistics said: “The attention of the FRSC management has been drawn to the activities of some fraudsters asking those intending to be recruited into the corps to make payments of some money to certain bank accounts.
“The management wishes to restate that the corps marshal – Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi does not have a Facebook or Twitter account and that the corps is not presently engaged in any staff recruitment exercise Members of the public should also note that the corps has not directed anybody to recruit on its behalf and will not direct any applicants to pay any money into any individuals account.
“We have reported the activities of the fraudsters to the security agencies and they are on the trail of the criminals .”

