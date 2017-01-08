Ghana’s new President apologizes for plagarizing Clinton, Bush in inaugural speech

Ghanian Presidential Press Service has apologised following allegations that the newly-sworn in leader Nana Akufo-Addo’s inauguration speech was plagiarised.

Director of communication Eugene Arhin said the speech was not deliberate and was an oversight.

“My attention has been drawn to references being made to a statement in the speech delivered by the President of the Republic. I unreservedly apologize for the non-acknowledgement of this quote to the original author. It was a complete oversight, and never deliberate,” read an apology note.

Arhin said on Sunday that it was insightful to note that in the same speech were quotes from JB Danquah, Dr KA Busia, Dr Kwame Nkrumah and the Bible which were all duly “attributed and acknowledged.”

As Akufo-Addo was sworn as the 54th president of Ghana on Saturday, he was accused of plagiarising portions of inauguration speeches of two former American presidents.

Nana described Ghana as a country of “gold standard for democracy in Africa” taking over from John Dramani Mahama.