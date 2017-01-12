Go away! Police warn Occupy CBN protesters

(By Molly Kilete – ABUJA)

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has sent a warning to a group of protesters threatening to shutdown operations at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), asking them to call off their action or face consequences.

The protest group known as “Occupy CBN”, according to the police, has concluded plans to disrupt the activities of the central bank on Friday the 13th.

The police say they are advising the group to explore legitimate avenues to channel their grievances to the appropriate authorities.

Public Relations Officer in charge of the command, Manzah Anjuri, while assuring that the police will continue to be professional in discharging its constitutional duties in accordance with international best practices especially as it relates to the fundamental rights of citizens, however warned that it would not stand by to watch the group close down operations at a critical national facility like the CBN.

Anjuri’s statement reads: