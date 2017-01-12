Go away! Police warn Occupy CBN protesters

(By Molly KileteABUJA)

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has sent a warning to a group of protesters threatening to shutdown operations at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), asking them to call off their action or face consequences.

The protest group known as “Occupy CBN”, according to the police, has concluded plans to disrupt the activities of the central bank on Friday the 13th.

The police say they are advising the group to explore legitimate avenues to channel their grievances to the appropriate authorities.

Public Relations Officer in charge of the command, Manzah Anjuri, while assuring that the police will continue to be professional in discharging its constitutional duties in accordance with international best practices especially as it relates to the fundamental rights of citizens, however warned that it would not stand by to watch the group close down operations at a critical national facility like the CBN.

Anjuri’s statement reads:

The Command wants to further reiterate that because of the sensitive nature of the CBN headquarters, it will not allow any assemblage of individuals or group of persons around the facility.  

“Leaders and members of the Occupy CBN group are, therefore, warned to jettison their plan and explore legitimate avenues to channel their grievances and misgiving to the appropriate authorities. 

“Any gathering in contravention of this advice will amount to an unlawful assembly and those arrested in the act will be prosecuted in accordance with the appropriate sections of the law.”

