GOtv Boxing Night 10 : Boxers talk tough

AHEAD of GOtv Boxing Night 10, holding on 26 December, boxers billed to fight at the event have started talking tough. The event, slated for the In- door Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos, will feature seven bouts.

Bothered by two losses to Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, Nurudeen “Prince” Fatai, former national light- weight champion, has boasted that his losing streak will end at the event. He was deposed as champion at GOtv Boxing Night 4.

“Joe Boy defeated me the first time was because I fought with an injury. He was lucky in the second fight. This time, he will be defeated,” he bragged. Responding to Fatai’s boast, Joe Boy described his opponent as a man whose career as a boxer has come to an end.

“I will beat him and pronounce him retired of- ficially. I will also win the N1.5 million cash prize for the best boxer. I was voted the best boxer when I fought him and he looks like he is my lucky charm,’’ replied Joe Boy.

The West African light welterweight title bout coming up at the event has its own history, albeit a short one, of grudge. Ghana’s Raphael “Iron King” Kwabena is seeking to unseat Nigeria’s Olaide “Fi- jaborn” Fijabi. His conqueror won via a split deci- sion at GOtv Boxing Night 9.

“Fijabi will be on the canvas within a short time,’’ said Kwabena, whose claim was dismissed by the Nigerian as impotent.

“He will go back to Ghana wailing. This is a title fight, not a challenge contest and it will be treated as such,’’ he said.

Dare “Fighting Machine” Oyewole, who is paired with Waidi “Skoro” Usman, the man to whom he lost his national title, will seek redemption. The two boxers have also been exchanging words, with Oyewole saying the coming challenge duel will provide the platform to reclaim the title.

Another boxer spitting fire is fast rising light wel- terweight boxer, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, who boasted that his opponent is already defeated before the fight.

