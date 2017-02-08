Gov Bindow urges Nigerians’ prayers for Buhari

Governor Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa State has pleaded with religious leaders in Nigeria to pray for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari, who has been in the United Kingdom on medical vacation.

Buhari initially embarked on a 10-day vacation, but wrote to the Senate to extend it for medical reasons. He did not specify the date he would return to the country thus fueling speculations that he could be in a critical condition.

Since the president’s departure, there had been various statements on his status from his aides and top government officials.

Governor Bindow’s plea came, on Wednesday, when the governor played host to the people of Shelleng local government area in Yola, the state’s capital.

According to the governor, the health condition of the president was more worrisome to the people of the north-east, because of his unrelenting efforts to end insurgency in the region.

“I urge all religious leaders to organise special prayers for our dear President Muhammadu Buhari for his speedy recovery.

“His ill health is our major issue of concern, especially the people of the north-east, due to how he vigorously fought the Boko Haram insurgency to a standstill.

“His commitment, zeal and high sense of patriotism has brought peace to our region and today, we can sleep with all our eyes closed in the North east.

“I therefore enjoined both Muslims and Christians to hold special prayers for him to recover and continue with his good work,” Bindow was quoted as saying.

He also commended the people of Shelleng for voting for him in the last election and for their continued support.

In his remark earlier, a former senator, Hassan Barata, commended the governor for constructing a road linking Kiri to Shelleng adding that the road has attracted massive investment to the town.

