Group offers free medical services to Asaba residents

A group of medical students from Georgia State University in far away United States of America (USA) in collaboration with the Dr. Isioma Okobah Foundation have offered free medical services to some residents of Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Beneficiaries were screened for hypertension, high blood pressure, diabetes, pains and given free eye glasses and health education.

Besides, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Azinge and the students performed the demonstration who flagged-off the exercise demonstrated the of Cardiac Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) in an emergency situation.

Flagging-off the exercise, Dr. Azinge had re-affirmed the resolve of the state government to provide effective, affordable and quality health care for all Deltans in line with the S.M.A.R.T agenda of the present administration.

He commended the medical students and the founder of Isioma Okobah foundation, Mrs. Isioma Okobah for the initiative, saying that the gesture had complimented the efforts of government in promoting universal health care for the people of the state.

Facilitator of the programme, Mrs. Isioma Okobah disclosed that her foundation has remained committed to providing free health services to rural communities in Delta State since 2007, adding that the medical doctors examined and diagnosed ailments, provided free medications and eye glasses to persons with various health challenges.

President of the medical students and leader of the delegation, Kyla Okobah and some members of her team commended the large turn out and enjoined Deltans to take advantage of the free medical services.

Some of those who were attended to by the doctor commended the organizers for coming to their assistance and appealed to them to sustain the exercise.

