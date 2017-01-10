Gunmen kill university don in Benue

From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi.

Some yet to be identified gunmen early hours of yesterday (Monday) murdered a university don, Prof. Gabriel Okayi in his home at the North Bank area of Makurdi.

Daily Sun gathered that the gunmen suspected to be hired assassins had invaded the residence of Okayi, a professor of Fisheries, Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) at about 2am.

Some of his neighbours who spoke with our correspondent on the condition of anonymity said sound of heavy barking by the Professor’s dogs initially rented the air followed by sounds of heavy gunshots in his premises while residents scampered for safety.

The neighbours who were still shocked at the news of his death disclosed that the late academician had just bought a car which he dedicated in his Foundation Faith Church last Sunday only to be killed few hours later.

Confirming the report, Commissioner of Police in the state, Bashir Makama who visited the scene of the crime told newsmen that eye witnesses said the deceased professor was awoken by the barking of his dogs around 2am and noticed that they were not released adding that it was shortly after that that he got shot.

The CP who noted that a murder case of this magnitude must have been organised, planned and executed said the police had immediately swung into action and investigation was already ongoing.

Daily Sun gathered that the late professor who was widowed some years back and only recently remarried had lost his first son, an undergraduate of Lead University in a ghastly motor accident along Lokoja road while on his way to school in January 2014.

