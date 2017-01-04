Happy residents laud Abuja’s violence-free Xmas/New Year celebrations 

Posted January 4, 2017 8:48 am by Comments

By Fred Ezeh

Abuja residents had some good words for President Muhammadu Buhari during the celebration of Christmas and New Year. They were unanimous that the President deserved a pat on the back. form the uninterrupted fun at parks, gardens  and  relaxation centres in and around the city.
“I think we should thank this administration for providing a good atmosphere for us to take our children and family members to parks and entertainment centres like the one where we are now. For years, since this Boko Haram killings started, my family has not gone to parks. But see hundreds of families here. It is something that we should thank this government for,” Mrs. Nkechi Nwoha said .
She added: “We know that there is so much suffering due to  the economic hardship our country is experiencing, we are expecting government to do something about it. But I have to tell you that I am impressed with the level of security around Abuja.”
For mother of six, Mrs. Theresa Terfa, who was also full of praise for the Buhari government, “You can see that all my children have been playing with other children without that usual air of apprehension. We were at this Wonderland at Christmas, we returned on New Year day. Everybody is free playing. We have visited some gardens and people are just enjoying themselves.”
However, while Abuja residents are giving thumbs up to the President on security, parks and garden owners are lamenting low patronage during the Yuletide. Such complaints from the proprietors precede the Christmas and New Year celebrations as the harsh economic situation in the outgone year  forced  many residence to prune down their lifestyle and expenses.
The economic crunch has affected every sector but operators of entertainment centres and leisure joints seem to be  worst hit. They include night clubs, bars, gardens and other fun places, as well as patronage of commercial sex workers.
Though they still enjoy patronage, there has been a significant drop in numbers because customers, apparently not having enough money for leisure now, prefer to only attend to needs instead of want.
Abuja, being one of the major cities in Nigeria, always comes alive every night. But Friday and Saturday nights come with a difference because these are nights that workers that might have worked hard all week groove and share drinks with friends and colleagues.
Daily Sun learnt that, apart from the lack of money in the hands of the many people, increase in crime especially car theft, as a result of high youth unemployment, has also discouraged of fun-seekers from visiting fun centres, especially night clubs.
Commercial sex workers that used to take advantage of the active night life in Abuja to make a fortune are also on the losing side because patronage has dropped significantly.
For instance, life is ignited in Gimbiya Street in Area 11, Garki, Aminu Kano and Adekunbo Ademola Crescents and the likes for those that cherish clubbing, even as commercial sex workers and other fun lovers converge there to do ‘business.’
Things have gone from bad to worse for these streets that were hitherto abuzz with night activitie; they now experience a trickle of human and vehicular traffic as a result of drop in financial inflow to prospective customers.
A trader along the street, Musa Ibrahim, told our correspondent that he has never experienced the kind of bad sales he has witnessed in the last one year.
He said, “People don’t even come out anymore, not to talk of patronising us. All we hear these days are complaints of no money. Even me that am doing my small business here can confirm that. In fact, my sales have dropped significantly. Most of my customers come to plead for credit, with some taking a long time to pay. This is very unusual. These are people that didn’t owe me money before.”
On the contrary, Sandra Okon, admitted that there is significant drop in quality of life due to harsh economic condition in Nigeria. But she insisted that her standard of living has not been affected despite the recession that has hit the pockets of many people.
She said, “I ve heard many people complain bitterly of unexpected hardship as a result of some economic policies of government. Though I can feel it, but not that much because I have been able to maintain my standard of living despite the hike in prices of goods and services.”
Sandra admitted that the drop in finances of people has led to quieter nights in Abuja, adding that most of her friends who are not financially buoyant have pruned their standard of living to the point that many of them rarely show up for usual night outings: “Some have continue to give excuses of increase in crime in the city, even when I know that their problem revolves around finances.”

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Abuja residents throng parks to celebrate New Year Parents and children catching fun at the Millennium Park in Abuja. Abuja residents on Saturday gave thanks to God for...
  2. Free electricity metres for Abuja residents The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has resolved to procure and install 80,000 meters free of charge to more customers...
  3. Xmas Bonus: Workers Laud Ambode Over 25% Increase Workers under the employ of the Lagos State Government today lauded the State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode over the payment...
  4. Abuja residents return after poll’s shift In what could best be described as waste of resources, time and energy for thousands of residents who travelled out...
  5. Abuja residents throng fun places to celebrate Xmas Some Abuja residents on Friday thronged fun places to celebrate Christmas with families and loved ones. The post Abuja residents...
  6. Abuja residents groan JUSUN strike Residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Wednesday complained that the current industrial action by judicial workers’ have brought...
  7. Yuletide: Ado-Ekiti residents lament high cost of foodstuff Some residents of Ado-Ekiti on Thursday lamented the high cost of foodstuffs and other essential commodities as the festive period...
  8. 25% End-Of-Year bonus: Lagos workers laud Ambode Workers under the employ of the Lagos State Government on Monday lauded the State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode over the...
  9. Paris to Abuja: We are happy with the visit. Is your President happy? WE here had a good meeting. Is your President happy? This was   a very senior French cabinet official talking...
  10. Kaduna Bans All Social Gatherings Ahead Of Sallah Celebrations Ahead of the Sallah celebrations, the Kaduna state government has banned all forms of social gatherings at public places like...

< YOHAIG home