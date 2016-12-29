Hysteroscopy can enhance fertility, say experts

Posted December 29, 2016 7:47 pm by Comments

By Omotunde Alawode

Experts have said hysteroscopy can enhance fertility in women. According to fertility expert, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, hysteroscopy involves the passage of a telescope through the vagina and cervix into the uterine cavity. It is mainly used to assess the inner part of of the uterus. Surgical procedures like the removal of fibroids, polyps and breakdown of uterine adhesions (Asherman’s syndrome) can be done through hysteroscopy.

He also said hysteroscopy, which is also a method of inspection of the uterine cavity by endoscopy will access the cervix to diagnosis and serves as a method for surgical intervention. However, hysteroscopy is needed to diagnose and treats submucous fibroid or endometrial polyps found in the uterine cavity; dilate the cervix in cases of cervical stenosis; removal of embedded Intra Uterine Device (IUD) and to correct septum dividing the uterine cavity.

Dr. Ajayi, however, explained that the time-frame for this procedure is between five minutes.. He noted that people are advised to do hysteroscopy when menstrual period stops abruptly and the woman could still get pregnant because of her age.

He said that pa would have been observed, and the fact that she cannot get pregnant even during her ovulatuon tientestablished, before the procedure. He also advised that the intended patients would be advised not to douche but rather use tampons or vaginal medicines for 24 hours before the procedure

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. African experts compile evidence for WHO fertility guidelines REPRODUCTIVE health experts recently concluded a week long meeting where evidence-based recommendations on fertility care and research were made to...
  2. “How Body Cleansing, Detoxification Can Enhance Fertility” Doing a fertility cleanse is one of the best ways to boost your fertility and prepare for pregnancy, even if...
  3. Participate in this Free Fertility Treatment Contest brought to you by Fertility Treatment Support Foundation | Entry closes October 18th Interested married couples are forwarding their entries in large numbers for the 2015 free fertility treatment contest tagged ‘Little Miracles‘....
  4. Trying to get Pregnant? Be at The Bridge Clinic’s Fertility Forum in Lagos, Abuja & Port Harcourt this Saturday If you’re thinking of a family but have challenges getting pregnant, this is the place to be. You’ll get all the...
  5. 17 childless couples win FTSF fertility prize Seventeen childless couples have emerged winners in the free fertility screening raffle draw put together by Fertility Centre and Fertility...
  6. New fibroid solution supports fertility in women trying to conceive  This is a sponsored post… Fibroids, Hormonal imbalances such as High Prolactin, among others have a strong link with most...
  7. Abortion: Expert says incomplete evacuation of foetus increases risk of infertility A Gynaecologist Dr Adaora Ukoh, says partial evacuation of foetus from the womb during abortion of pregnancy could increase the...
  8. Heavy bleeding weeks after menses indicates health problems — Gynecologist An Abuja-based Gynecologist, Dr Adaora Ukoh, said heavy bleeding after menstruation could be an indication of underlying health problems. She...
  9. Hospital gives women wrong sperm during fertility treatment Twenty-six women may have been given the wrong sperm during fertility treatment, the University Hospital in the Dutch city of...
  10. New fibroid solution supports fertility in women trying to conceive Fibroids, Hormonal imbalances such as High Prolactin, among others have a strong link with most Infertility problems. Women who can...

< YOHAIG home