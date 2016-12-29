Hysteroscopy can enhance fertility, say experts

By Omotunde Alawode

Experts have said hysteroscopy can enhance fertility in women. According to fertility expert, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, hysteroscopy involves the passage of a telescope through the vagina and cervix into the uterine cavity. It is mainly used to assess the inner part of of the uterus. Surgical procedures like the removal of fibroids, polyps and breakdown of uterine adhesions (Asherman’s syndrome) can be done through hysteroscopy.

He also said hysteroscopy, which is also a method of inspection of the uterine cavity by endoscopy will access the cervix to diagnosis and serves as a method for surgical intervention. However, hysteroscopy is needed to diagnose and treats submucous fibroid or endometrial polyps found in the uterine cavity; dilate the cervix in cases of cervical stenosis; removal of embedded Intra Uterine Device (IUD) and to correct septum dividing the uterine cavity.

Dr. Ajayi, however, explained that the time-frame for this procedure is between five minutes.. He noted that people are advised to do hysteroscopy when menstrual period stops abruptly and the woman could still get pregnant because of her age.

He said that pa would have been observed, and the fact that she cannot get pregnant even during her ovulatuon tientestablished, before the procedure. He also advised that the intended patients would be advised not to douche but rather use tampons or vaginal medicines for 24 hours before the procedure