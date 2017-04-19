I killed over 150, nabbed Boko Haram hitman tells police

On April 12 at about 1700hrs, following intelligence report and painstaking surveillance, detectives attached to the Command arrested one Muhammad Adamu Nafiu male, aged 25yrs of Balanga in Gombe State at Tama village in Toro LGA of Bauchi State.

According to the police, the suspect is a notorious member of Boko Haram who relocated to Tama village in order to evade arrest after they were dislodged by troops from Sambisa Forest.

Preliminary investigation also revealed that suspect was among those declared by the Nigerian Army on Serial Number 176 on its wanted list, PRNigeria revealed.

Meanwhile, he has voluntarily confessed to have killed over 150 people in Baga LGA of Borno State. The case of the extent of his involvement is said to be under investigation after which suspect would be handed over for discreet investigation .

