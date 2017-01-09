IBB, Kalu, Wike mourn Kure

Former military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has described the death of former Niger State governor, Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure as a great shock.
Babangida, in a condolence to the family of the deceased, government and people of Niger, said as a believer, “all souls must taste dead’ sooner or later.
“My amiable friend and companion is gone. We, who are left behind, are on transit. Sooner than later, we will go.”
Also, former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed grief over the death of ex-Niger State governor, Abdulkadir Kure, in Germany.
In a short statement by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewunmi, Kalu described Kure as “one of the pillars of democracy, whose contributions towards the evolvement and growth of democracy will be remembered.”
He consoled the Kure family as well as people and government of Niger State, advising them to take solace in the fact that Kure “left an indelible mark in the sands of time and did his best as governor, politician and Nigerian patriot.”
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has expressed sadness over the death of his former colleague, Kure.
Reports said Kure died in a German hospital where he received treatment for an undisclosed ailment.
Wike said he received the news of Kure’s demise with shock and described the deceased as a “true democrat who contributed to the consolidation of the nation’s democracy.”
He said that Kure died at a time that the country needed his contributions to further consolidate the democratic process.
While condoling with Kure’s immediate family and the  people of Niger, Wike prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the “irreparable  loss”.

