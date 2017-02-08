IBB varsity begins production of cashew juice

The Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, in Niger State has commenced production of Cashew Juice, an official of the university said on Wednesday.

Deputy Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Mohammed Yakubu, said that the institution have a small plant for the production under the Department of Food Science and Technology.

“What actually led us into the production is that cashew is a predominant fruit here and during the harvest season about 60 percent of the fruit get rotten and waste away.

“As a result of a good number of it wasting away, we decided to harness it using our Department of Food Science and Technology,” he said.

Yakubu said that the university plans to commercialize the cashew juice production, by exploring markets in Abuja, Minna, Kano, Kogi and Nasarawa.

The deputy vice chancellor believed that the initiative would raise the university’s revenue, and help engage the youths in the juice processing. (NAN)

