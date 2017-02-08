IBB varsity begins production of cashew juice

Posted February 8, 2017 10:49 am by Comments

The Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, in Niger State has commenced production of Cashew Juice, an official of the university said on Wednesday.

Deputy Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Mohammed Yakubu, said that the institution have a small plant for the production under the Department of Food Science and Technology.

“What actually led us into the production is that cashew is a predominant fruit here and during the harvest season about 60 percent of the fruit get rotten and waste away.

“As a result of a good number of it wasting away, we decided to harness it using our Department of Food Science and Technology,” he said.

Yakubu said that the university plans to commercialize the cashew juice production, by exploring markets in Abuja, Minna, Kano, Kogi and Nasarawa.

The deputy vice chancellor believed that the initiative would raise the university’s revenue, and help engage the youths in the juice processing. (NAN)

Share

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Ondo varsity gets new VC The Ondo State government has confirmed the appointment of Prof. Adegoke Adegbite as the acting Vice- Chancellor of Ondo State...
  2. ‘Cashew industry needs more funding to boost foreign exchange’ The cashew industry requires N100 billion to fund production and boost foreign earning, the Natinal President, National Cashew Association of...
  3. Northwest varsity gets new VC, registrar Kano-state, Nigeria. iamge source informafrica The Governing Council of Northwest University, Kano, has approved the appointment of Prof. Mustapha Ahmad,...
  4. FG to plant 3 million cashew seedlings The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbe, has described cashew as a game changer as every part...
  5. UNILORIN to import goats for milk production The Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali, says the university will soon start the importation of goats for large...
  6. OAU Begins New Vice Chancellor Appointment Process The newly constituted Governing Council of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife has commenced the appointment process for a substantive Vice...
  7. UNN to host confab on achievements in science, technology THE Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Benjamin Chukwuma Ozumba, is looking forward to showcasing “lots...
  8. New DVC for Ondo Varsity The Senate of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, has elected Prof. Olugbenga Ige as Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration)...
  9. 5 injured in Kano varsity building collapse Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje Five persons on Monday sustained injuries following the collapse of part of the Department of...
  10. FUTA: VC Still Innocent Until Proven Guilty By EFCC, says Deputy Vice Chancellor The Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Ondo state, has said its embattled Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adebiyi Daramola, who is...

< YOHAIG home