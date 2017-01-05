Ignore Fayose over comments on stipends-Presidency

Presidency Wednesday urged Nigerians to establish more confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari and ignore Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State on his comment that the payment of N5,000 stipends to poor Nigerians was a hoax.

It will be recalled that the Presidency on Monday announced that the payment of N5,000 stipends to vulnerable persons in the country had taken off in nine States. Subsumed in the Conditional Cash Transfer, CCT of the Social Investment Scheme, the stipend was a campaign promise of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC during the 2015 election campaigns.