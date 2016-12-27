I’ll complete all projects I began –Mimiko

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko has declared that he will complete all projects his administration embarked upon before leaving office in February.
The governor also said he will commission not less than 10 projects executed by his administration in different parts of the state this week.
Commissioner for Information, Kayode Akinmade, in a statement yesterday, said the governor would commission the Igbokoda Road and other road projects in Ondo South senatorial district this week.
Akinmade said the projects are slated for commissioning tomorrow and Thursday.
According to him, the dualised 2.5-kilometre Igbokoda township main road and the rehabilitated Igbokoda-Ugbonla road, in the southern senatorial district of the state will also be commissioned tomorrow.
Akinmade said the governor would also commission the  Awosika, Ondo, mega school projects on Thursday as well as some caring heart markets in Ondo Central senatorial district on the same day.
The commissioning exercise started lastThursday with the inauguration of the popular  NEPA-Arakale, Akure dual carriage road.
Akinmade explained that the road was a single carriage way and had remained so for over nine decades before the current administration dualized it.
“It was a great deal reconstructing the road, being an ancient corridor of shrines where successive administrations since1976 tried to dualize but to no avail due to the opposition of the landlords and traditional chiefs who claimed the homes of ancient shrines and sites revered by the Akure people could not be tampered with or relocated.”
He said over 439 houses were demolished and adequate compensations paid to affected landlords. He said shop owners who were residents of the affected buildings were  also compensated and relocated to modern markets.

