Implementation of N/Delta devt master plan key to peace, devt, says Boroh

From MAGNUS EZE, Abuja

Presidential Adviser on Niger Delta, Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh, has said that the implementation of the Niger Delta Regional Development Master Plan was the key to peace and sustainable development in the oil rich region.

The presidential aide, who stated that he stumbled on the document recently, disclosed that he was going to submit to it the presidency, on Wednesday, stressing that there was no need for haphazard interventions in the Niger Delta.

Said he, “This is Niger Delta Regional Development Master Plan. It is there, I found it. I am submitting it with a covering letter to the Presidency. The meaning of this is that people should stop asking for their tribal interest, stop asking for personal interest. People should ask for things that would be beneficial to the entire Niger Delta, it could be infrastructural development, by so doing human capacity development will come up; job creation will also be achieved. This is the way I see the resolution of the Niger Delta through the implementation of the development master plan,” Boroh said.

The Special Adviser described the recent visit of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to the Niger Delta as a masterpiece of diplomatic shuttle intended to bolster confidence-building for the eventual resolution of the conflict in the area.