Implementation of N/Delta devt master plan key to peace, devt, says Boroh

Posted January 25, 2017 11:47 pm by Comments

From MAGNUS EZE, Abuja

Presidential Adviser on Niger Delta, Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh, has said that the implementation of the Niger Delta Regional Development Master Plan was the key to peace and sustainable development in the oil rich region.

The presidential aide, who stated that he stumbled on the document recently, disclosed that he was going to submit to it the presidency, on Wednesday, stressing that there was no need for haphazard interventions in the Niger Delta.

Said he, “This is Niger Delta Regional Development Master Plan. It is there, I found it. I am submitting it with a covering letter to the Presidency. The meaning of this is that people should stop asking for their tribal interest, stop asking for personal interest. People should ask for things that would be beneficial to the entire Niger Delta, it could be infrastructural development, by so doing human capacity development will come up; job creation will also be achieved. This is the way I see the resolution of the Niger Delta through the implementation of the development master plan,” Boroh said.

The Special Adviser described the recent visit of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to the Niger Delta as a masterpiece of diplomatic shuttle intended to bolster confidence-building for the eventual resolution of the conflict in the area.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. N-Delta Affairs Ministry urged to implement Niger Delta master plan The Director of Development and Leadership Institute, Olaoshebikan Clement, has called on the leadership of the Niger Delta Affairs Ministry...
  2. What we’re doing to restore peace in Niger Delta — Boroh, Amnesty Programme Coordinator The Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme and Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh in...
  3. Osinbajo to resume Niger Delta peace talks in February The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, would return to the Niger Delta in February to continue negotiation with stakeholders aimed restoring...
  4. Presidential Amnesty Programme has achieved its mandate – Boroh The Coordinator of Presidential Amnesty Programme, retired Brig.-Gen Paul Boroh, said it had stabilised the relatively volatile Niger Delta through...
  5. Master plan implementation to address retail investors’ challenges- SEC The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in reaction to retail investors’ plight said that effective implementation of the capital market...
  6. Amnesty Programme transforms 5m lives in Niger Delta region – Boroh The Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh (rtd), said the programme has transformed over five million...
  7. FG, World Bank to develop master plan for coastal communities’ devt By Chris Ochayi ABUJA—The Federal Government and World Bank have entered a partnership arrangement aimed at developing a master plan...
  8. Boroh raises panel on N’Delta amnesty programme Boroh THE Special Adviser to the President/Co-ordinator on Niger Delta, Brig Paul T. Boroh (rtd), has set up a committee...
  9. Embrace Buhari’s peace moves, Presidency tells N’Delta Fidelis Soriwei and Ovie Okpare The Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh, has urged...
  10. Boroh urges Niger Delta monarchs to caution youths on pipeline vandalism Brig General Paul Boroh (Rtd) SPECIAL Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Co-ordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme,...

< YOHAIG home