Insecurity: Nigerians urged to provide useful information to security agents

Posted April 17, 2017 12:47 pm by Comments

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

In he face of security challenges in the country, Nigerians have been called upon to always be willing to volunteer useful information to the police and other security agents to help them in combating crimes in the society.

National Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Dr. Farouk Abdullahi Mayama, made this call at the first national executive meeting of the group outside the federal capital, hosted by Ogun the state chapter, held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta.

Mayama noted that though some Nigerians have the fear of being victimised by the security agents when they make information available directly to them, he urged them to volunteer any information that could make the society safe, through the PCRC.

Mayama, who explained that duties of the committee included sensitization of the public on peaceful coexistence and assisting the police officers in carrying out their constitutional responsibilities, however, thumbed up Ogun state chapter for being a trail blazer via its activities urging other state chapters to emulate their Ogun state counterpart.

The national chairman, therefore, enjoined more Nigerians to join the PCRC in their various localities, to enable them contribute to the efforts of securing the society.

