IPOB appoints new leaders

From: Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Tuesday, announced a new face of leadership structure that would pilot the day-to-day running of the affairs of the group in Biafra land.

According to a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful, the new leadership is expected to work under the leadership and command structure of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his deputy Mazi Uche Mefor.

The new officers according to the statement are, Mazi George Onyeibe from Agbor, Delta State who is now Africa Representative and Interim Nigeria Coordinator; Mazi Tonye Tiger Amachree, from Ijaw in Bayelsa State who assumes the office of Biafra land Coordinator and Mazi Ategwa William Eje from Yala Local Government, Cross Rivers State, now the Deputy Biafra land Coordinator.

Those appointed Regional Coordinators which is part of Executive Council are Mazi Akpan from Ikot-Ekpene Akwa-Ibom State, representing Biafra land East; Mazi Duke Oyibo, from Urhobo in Ugheli South, Delta State, representing Biafra Land West; Mazi Aghaerigbo Chukwujindu from Ikeduru Owerri Imo State, Representing Biafra land Central; Mazi Paschal Ocheme from Omachaya Eteh in Ogbadigbo Local Government Area Benue State, representing Biafra Land North and Mazi Chukwube Harry from Ogwashi-Uku Anioma South Delta State, who is appointed ex-Officio Member.

The statement advised the new leaders to discharge their duties in the rules of command and control.

