Iran: Former President Hashemi-Rafsanjani dies at 82

Posted January 8, 2017 6:48 pm by Comments

Iran’s state television on Sunday confirmed the death of Ali Akbar Hashemi-Rafsanjani, a former president and a leading reformer, who had a stroke on Sunday. He was 82.

“Ayatollah Hashemi-Rafsanjani, the head of the expediency discernment council, after a lifetime of ceaseless endeavors towards the path of Islam and the revolution, left this world,” a ticker on the state television Channel One read.

His death is a huge blow for Iran’s marginalized reformist movement, and moderates in the government, for whom the Shiite Muslim cleric was a leader and figurehead.

“He will be missed,” said Farshad Ghorbanpour, a political analyst close to the reformists, “but he was increasingly powerless, but gave us hope. Now we will have to do without him.”

Mr. Rafsanjani had a long career as a revolutionary, but was also suspected of accumulating great wealth and influence. He was one of the leaders of the 1979 Islamic revolution, an aide to the founder of the Islamic republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

(Source: NYT)

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Former Iranian president dies of heart attack – State Media Rafsanjani was an influential figure in Iran, and headed the Expediency Council. The post Former Iranian president dies of heart...
  2. Rouhani says Iran voters chose ‘right and proper path’ Hassan-Rouhani- image source, eni Iranian voters chose “the right and proper path for the country”, moderate President Hassan Rouhani said...
  3. Khamenei Says Missiles, Not Talks, Key To Iran’s Future Iran’s top leader on Wednesday said missiles were key to the Islamic Republic’s future, offering support to the hardline Revolutionary...
  4. Rouhani allies set for Iran parliament second round win An Iranian woman casts her ballot to vote in the second round of parliamentary elections at a polling station in...
  5. Iran president says Saudi embassy attack ‘totally unjustifiable’ Iranian protesters gather outside the Saudi Embassy in Tehran during a demonstration against the execution of prominent Shiite Muslim cleric...
  6. Iran’s Rouhani challenged by motion against minister Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani received a fresh challenge to his authority on Tuesday when 60 lawmakers filed impeachment papers seeking...
  7. Iran election field narrows to fewer than 5,000 hopefuls The field for Iran’s parliamentary election on Friday has narrowed sharply with more than a fifth of the candidates pulling...
  8. Iran leader warns Guards against US infiltration Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned commanders of the elite Revolutionary Guards Wednesday to be on alert for “political...
  9. Saudi Mufti says Iran leaders not Muslims, as Iran decries Saudi ‘extremism’ Sheikh Abdulaziz Al al-Sheikh, Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti, the highest religious authority in the country, said that the leaders of...
  10. Iran issues warning over Yemen air strikes Iran Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei Iran has told the UN Security Council that Saudi-led air strikes have twice hit close...

< YOHAIG home