Itoro is all about unleashing the giant in you-Veronique

Posted April 21, 2017 4:47 pm by Comments

Share

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Veronique and producer Fliptyce present ‘Adaa Veronique was born April 2nd 1984 in Nigeria Rivers State Port Harcourt, into the family of the Cyprian’s and as...
  2. Styl-Plus returns with new single “Aso Ibora” Nigerian music duo, Shifi Emoefe and Zeal Onyecheme, popularly known as Styl-Plus, have released a new single “Aso Ibora” which...
  3. Nollywood Actress Dayo Amusa Drops New Single ‘Blow My Mind’ | Listen Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa has released a brand new single called ‘Blow My Mind’. The song is produced by PsalmJazzy and...
  4. SHiiKane Sisters Release New Photos & a New Single ‘Tuele’ | Listen The SHiiKane sisters are back with a new single, accompanied by new promo photos. The three sisters – Twins Ifeanyichukwu...
  5. I watch football for relaxation–Itoro Eze-Anaba, Mirabel Centre founder Mirabel Centre is an establishment that caters for sexually abused victims. Its founder, Itoro Eze- Anaba, in this interview tells...
  6. Now Playing: PD Braide – Wake Up Pamela Braide, more popularly known as PD Braide, released the first single of her self-titled debut album a while ago...
  7. Giant Beverages Introduces low calorie “Giant Vitamin Water” into the Nigerian Market Giant Vitamin Water, a breakthrough product with a range of unique variants is now available in different parts of the...
  8. New music video of late Eric Arubayi released The visuals of Late Eric Arubayi’s soul touching song The Sound is finally out. Eric who died on the 12th...
  9. Listen to Dr. Sid’s newest song, ‘Kabiyesi” Listen to talented @iamdrsid newest single, titled #Kabiyesi. The song is produced by maverickl producer produced @donjazzy by The post...
  10. Must Listen! Korede Bello Features Asa on ‘Somebody Great’ It’s not everyday that Asa gets featured on a song and for a newcomer like Korede Bello to achieve that,...

< YOHAIG home